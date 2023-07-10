Respawn has already begun development on the next Star Wars Jedi game

Hungry Star Wars fans who are waiting for news to come out of Respawn Entertainment about the hotly anticipated third title in the Star Wars Jedi series don’t have to wait any longer. A follow-up to Fallen Order and Survivor, two hugely successful releases for EA, appears to already be greenlit and hiring if a new job posting is to be believed.

This month, Respawn posted a job listing for a principal game writer who will be helping the team create “an incredible Star Wars experience” with veteran expertise. Slots for a senior VFX artist on the Star Wars Jedi team have also opened up in the past week, despite the majority of Respawn’s hiring focus remaining on the team building the untitled Star Wars FPS game in development.

The third Star Wars Jedi title is going to be very early in its development at this point, with Survivor having only released in April of this year. But the short development cycle between it and Fallen Order, which was released just over three years prior, can provide some comfort to players looking forward to the continuation of Cal Kestis’ story. If the final game in the trilogy develops at a similar pace, we could see a release date slated for as soon as 2027.

The existence of a third game in and of itself is less of a surprising revelation. Back in March, game director Stig Asmussen was open to admitting that the team had been planning for a trilogy even before Fallen Order hit store shelves. With the massive success the Star Wars Jedi titles saw, it was a natural next step that these aforementioned sequels would get quickly greenlit. “I always wanted to see this as a trilogy,” he said at the time. “How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game.”

The hunt for a principal game writer for the Star Wars Jedi series also follows up the recent departure of Aaron Contreras from Respawn to the newly established independent studio That’s No Moon. Contreras was a narrative director on both Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor and, according to his LinkedIn, he finished up a five-year tenure at Respawn in June. A principal game writer won’t fill the hole he leaves behind, but it’s perhaps unsurprising to see hiring begin for the narrative team as they begin rebuilding it for the third game.

Players can dive into the most recent entry in Cal Kestis’ adventures with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, available now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

