Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might already be getting a sequel

The Star Wars franchise is one of the most enduring in cinema history, going on to inspire generations of fans with each new movie, TV show, or game. One of the next titles, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order. Now the game’s director seems to be eyeing another sequel, if Survivor is able to exceed expectations.

Nothing makes more sense than a Star Wars trilogy, and director Stig Asmussen seems to agree after his comments in a recent interview with IGN.

According to Asmussen, they were already planning the title even before Fallen Order was released, so this speculation is in line with the way it went the first time around.

He states it pretty clearly in the interview: “I always wanted to see this as a trilogy… How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game.” It seems Asmussen isn’t done living in this world and feels there are more stories to tell. The hype surrounding Survivor‘s release is real, so it’s likely he gets his wish.

While the upcoming game is built in Unreal Engine 4, Asmussen states the next tile would likely be built in Unreal Engine 5. This would likely improve the title greatly, ensuring the final entry in the trilogy would be the ultimate conclusion of Cal’s story.

While it’s unclear if Cal will get a third entry to his Star Wars story, fans have a chance to show their support when the game releases on April 28.