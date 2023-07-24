Star Wars: Outlaws is so big devs had to give Kay Vess a speeder

It seems like the open-world areas of Star Wars Outlaws are turning out to be so vast that walking on foot just did not seem enough, according to the game devs.

In a recent interview at Comic-Con, Outlaws’ creative director Julian Gherity explained they ended up giving player-character Kay Vess her own speeder due to the grand nature of the explorable areas in Outer Rim.

“There’s all the wilderness outside where the player and Kay—driven by their objectives, but distracted by their curiosity—can go and explore,” Gherity said. “But those distances are fairly vast, so to make them fun, accessible, to grow access for the player, we came up with the speeder.”

When talking further about Kay’s speeder, Gherity clarified that the inspiration for the wicked vehicle “wasn’t a swoop, wasn’t a chopper, wasn’t a hotrod… it was motocross.” He justified this inspiration for the speeder by saying that it enabled “making the travel really fun, thrilling, full of tricks, speed, chases, that type of thing.”

When asked about the customization capabilities of the speeder, such as changing the colors and overall look, by perhaps adding stickers onto it, Gherity replied with a mixed statement. “I don’t know about stickers, but there will be some personalization,” he said.

With the events of Star Wars Outlaws being set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, players should be ready to dive into unseen territories of the Star Wars narrative while they control the outlaw scoundrel Kay Vess, as she attempts one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen.

