Arena shooter Star Wars Hunters delayed by Zynga, yet again, to 2024

The galaxy seems even farther away now.

The competitive arena shooter Star Wars Hunters, in development at Take-Two Interactive subsidiary Zynga, has been delayed yet again until sometime in 2024, according to an official statement from the devs today.

“To ensure we meet the highest level of quality, we have made the difficult decision to delay the worldwide launch of Star Wars Hunters to 2024,” the dev team said.

Within its announcement, the dev team made a slight mention of a reason behind the delay: wanting to add more features such as a ranked mode. “There are several exciting new elements we are still working hard to get into the game before it launches worldwide,” the devs said. “These include Ranked Mode, exciting update to our core gameplay mechanics, and much more.”

Star Wars Hunters is now set for an official worldwide release sometime in 2024 for Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS devices. In a quarterly earnings statement from Take-Two back in August, the company said it is “expecting to launch later this fiscal year.” If the goal is still for Hunters to release during Take-Two’s 2024 fiscal year, then the game would launch worldwide no later than March 2024.

The game has already been subjected to a delay that pushed back the release into a new year, when Zynga announced a delay to 2023 in July 2022.

Star Wars Hunters officially was revealed back in September 2021 as a third-person arena shooter, featuring a cast of original characters with their own unique abilities, including a duo of Jawas stacked on top of each other, a droid programmed to believe it’s a Jedi, a Wookie, a couple of bounty hunters, and several more.

The game has had some limited testing periods as well as a soft launch, during which new game modes, maps, and characters have been introduced, but only for iOS devices and only in certain regions.