STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl release countdown: Exact start time and date

17 years after the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Shadow of Chernobyl, it is nearly time to revisit the danger zone and enter the Heart of Chornobyl itself.

Here is what you need to know about STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl‘s start time and date.

STALKER 2: Start time and date

Me waiting for the release of STALKER 2. Screenshot via GSC Game World

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on Sept. 5, 2024. Although an exact time wasn’t confirmed by developers GSC Game World on any of their socials for the game, we have set the countdown below to 9am CT on Sept. 5.

This countdown will be updated when an exact release schedule is given for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Released back in 2007, GSG Game World has released three games for STALKER franchise so far, with the latest installment released back in 2009. 15 years later and those who never forgot their days as a Stalker, inside the radiation-filled Zone can return once fall 2024 arrives.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl takes place within the Exclusion Zone, placing the Stalker back inside the open world of Chornobyl. Face nature’s abnormalities and try to make sense of all the chaos through your personalized exploration. Meet NPCs, face danger from mutated fauna, and fight off imposing threats that try to deter you away from finding your Truth. While single-player is the focal point, a multiplayer mode will surely arrive after STALKER 2‘s release.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch on Xbox, and is currently available for pre-purchase on Steam. Be sure to follow the STALKER Official account on X (formerly Twitter) for the launch of STALKER 2, alongside any important updates.

