Who is the villain in Splatoon 3’s Return of the Mammalians story?

Fans of the Splatoon franchise will be incredibly familiar with the evil characters in Splatoon 3, the Octarians. Despite all the new features in the new Splatoon game, Nintendo’s writers kept a recognizable group of characters from the original games in the sequel to stay close to its roots.

That’s even the case with the game’s main boss—they are very familiar.

Image via Nintendo

Who is the villain in Splatoon 3’s story?

Mr. Grizz is unveiled as the mastermind behind the attack on earth—yes, that’s right, we get our first look at the Grizzco owner in the flesh (fur) and he’s immediately trying to wreck everything for our heroes. The not-so-cuddly bear takes over all the Octarians and attempts to take over every single organism that inhabits the planet.

This time, the ooze gives the Octarians distinctive fuzz, which controls them to do Mr. Grizz’s bidding. These rascals have been terrorizing each installment of the inky series so far, and Splatoon 3 is no different.

The Octarians were controlled by DJ Octavio in Splatoon 1 and 2.

This time, the fuzz has taken control of the Octarians, and a collection of the characters in the story. The fuzzy ooze wants to spread and take over the world for Mr. Grizz.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Splatoon 3 landed on shelves on Sept. 9, and the game has already taken over the Nintendo sphere. The third installment brings old faces and features paired with new and intriguing storylines all filled with history and lore.

Each and every fan of the franchise has been given a gem of a game to play.