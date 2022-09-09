Splatoon 2 had plenty of gameplay variety of players but one particular mode was only available at limited times—and it just happened to be one of the best.

The Salmon Run mode in Splatoon is an extremely enjoyable co-op wave-based mode that brings a team of players together to fend off the oncoming fish assault together. The mode has returned again in Splatoon 3, but there are a few big changes.

For returning players, this addition brings with it the question of when they can actually play the mode, but fortunately, you’ll be pleased to hear this is not an issue.

Is Salmon Run: Next Wave time-restricted in Splatoon 3?

Image via Nintendo

Unlike Splatoon 2, in Splatoon 3 you won’t have to worry about scheduling your Salmon Run action as the Salmon Run Next Wave is available all day, every day!

Now you can hop in and play the mode with your friends at any time you want and this is permanent so it’s not going anywhere. Adding even more to this, there is still a limited-time event players can enjoy called the “Big Run.”

Big Runs are only said to be going live every few months, so players don’t need to worry about them right now. However, they will take place nearby Splatsville and see players co-operate to defend the city from the incoming attack.

These two modes, while similar, are separate and this means while you wait for the big limited-time events there is still Salmon Run action to be had whenever you please.