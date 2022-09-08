Can you play Splatoon 3 offline?

The Splatoon franchise has been silent since 2017 and is now back to make another splash. Splatoon 3 is rolling out worldwide and the servers are slowly filling in with players.

Splatoon games become more fun when they’re being played with friends, making the players wonder whether playing online is the only way to play with friends in Splatoon 3. While playing online is the most effortless way to have fun with friends, nothing beats the enjoyment of having everyone in the same room for the ultimate experience.

Can Splatoon 3 be played offline?

Yes, the game can be played offline in a couch co-op setup as long as other players also have their own Nintendo Switches. With everyone on a separate console, players can play in game modes like Salmon Run and Turf War while offline.

Does Splatoon 3 have a split-screen mode?

No, Splatoon 3 doesn’t have split-screen mode. This is the main reason why players will need separate devices while trying to play the game in an offline multiplayer setup.

Considering Nintendo Switch is a portable device that’s mostly tailored for single-player experiences, offering a split-screen feature could push the device’s limits. The burden split screen puts on a system increases with the player count, so having a Splatoon 3 party with a single Nintendo Switch would be out of the question.

With the Splatoon franchise’s return after almost five years, it may also be a decent time for old Nintendo fans to upgrade their Switch. With the discount seasons approaching, a Splatoon 3 LAN party could quickly become a reality.