Splatfests return as the main way for Inklings and Octolings to express their love for Turf Battles in Splatoon 3. By inking enough of the Splatfest-specific maps, players can earn points for their selected teams to earn plentiful rewards after the Splatfest concludes.

One of the many ways that players can show their commitment to their teams in Splatfests is through titles. Like in Splatoon and Splatoon 2, players gain new Splatfest titles as they gain experience points for playing and performing well in Turf Wars during allotted Splatfest durations. Each title requires a specific amount of points to be unlocked, and titles do not carry over to future Splatfests.

Players will be rewarded with more Super Sea Snails the higher title they achieve, which you can use to increase a gear’s star power, thus unlocking a slot for a new perk. You can also use these items to reroll the unlocked perks on a specific piece of gear. All of this can be done by talking to Murch, who sits right outside the lobby in the Splatsville plaza.

All Splatfest titles and rewards in Splatoon 3

As the first Splatfest is ongoing, it is unclear how many Super Sea Snails will be awarded to players upon its conclusion. The following numbers are from Splatoon 2, though they will be updated to reflect actual Super Sea Snail numbers should they be different due to the new three-team structure.