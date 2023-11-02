Sonic is getting a new 3D platformer—but only Apple users will get to play it

A new Sonic the Hedgehog 3D platformer, Sonic Dream Team, was introduced on Nov. 1. Fans were treated to a glimpse of its gameplay and playable characters but also learned it will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Sonic Dream Team is expected to release on Dec. 5 via the App Store, bringing you a game “packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures.” The game features six playable characters: Sonic, Knuckles, Amy, Tails, Rouge, and Cream, who will battle Dr. Eggman for “control of an ancient artifact,” according to the game’s description.

The gameplay trailer shows multiple colorful worlds with lots of jumping, wall-running, sliding, bosses like the giant red crab, and, of course, plenty of scattered coins. But all of this will only be available to Apple users.

According to NintendoLife, SEGA games released as Apple Arcade exclusives have been restricted to that platform, unlike other games. At the same time, NintendoLife found claims highlighting that the game’s exclusivity on Apple Arcade may only prevent the release of Sonic Dream Team on other mobile platforms, meaning it could eventually make its way to PC or consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

The Apple Arcade release only prevents the release on other mobile platforms (e.g Android) due to exclusivity agreements. This does not mean that the game can't get a release on console / PC.



While it’s unclear whether Sonic Dream Team will be released on any other platforms, Sonic (and Apple) fans have a new game to look forward to next month that will certainly be a great addition to the long-lasting series.