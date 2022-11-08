Sonic Frontiers has several open-world puzzles that players must solve to access specific boss fights or progress further through the game. One of the first puzzles many players will encounter is “A Grave Mystery,” a required puzzle that is significantly more difficult than many of the comparably simpler trials seen later on.

The puzzle sees Sonic operate four stone pillars that emit a laser beam in an attempt to have the lights match up with a beaten path on the ground as an outline of sorts. But the main issue is moving one pillar typically moves at least one other as well. To correctly match up the lights then, players will need to swap between pillars to complete the puzzle.

With all of that said, here is how you can solve this early puzzle in Sonic Frontiers.

How to solve A Grave Mystery in Sonic Frontiers

Screengrab via Sega

To create the end-goal image, players will need to start with the leftmost pillar and rotate the light beam counterclockwise 90 degrees. After doing this, swap to the second pillar and move the laser 180 degrees clockwise. It should be noted that many of the pillars will move two different streams of light at once, but players need only focus on the light being emitted by the pillar they directly control to solve the puzzle.

Screengrab via Sega

Then, players will need to assume control of the third pillar and move the beam of light to the left, another clockwise 90 degree turn. Following this, players will move the bottom pillar and rotate the pillar only 60 degrees counterclockwise. Players will then return to the initial pillar and point it directly facing forward. You may appear to lose progress here, but it is all part of the puzzle.

Screengrab via Sega

The final image should look like the screengrab above, outlining the entirety of the beaten path. A Grave Mystery is undoubtedly one of the more challenging puzzles in Sonic Frontiers, given that it requires players to retread many of the stone pillars and temporarily lose progress. With this guide, however, you should be able to ace this test and move on to the next boss fight.