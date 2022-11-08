How to increase your stats in Sonic Frontiers

In Sonic Frontiers, players can choose to upgrade some of Sonic’s base abilities, including strength, speed, and ring capacity as they venture through the world. Each of Sonic’s unique skills and abilities level up through slightly different methods.

If you are looking to increase any of Sonic’s stats in Sonic Frontiers, here’s what you can do.

How to increase strength and defense stats in Sonic Frontiers

Seeds of Power and Seeds of Defense are earned through defeating enemies, completing challenges, and the various other tasks in Sonic Frontiers. True to their names, these seeds can be used to upgrade their respective trait. Seeds of Power will resemble a spiky red heart, while Seeds of Defense are represented by a blue stone.

After attaining any number of these seeds, speak to Hermit Koco in any zone. This NPC will take both seeds and convert them into strength and defense levels. Both Sonic’s strength and defense stats reach up to level 99.

How to increase speed and ring capacity in Sonic Frontiers

Compared to upgrading strength and defense, leveling up Sonic’s speed and ring capacity works slightly differently. To increase these stats, players will need to collect small creatures called Kocos, which are scattered sporadically throughout the game world. Typically hidden, these creatures can be found on top of objects in the world.

After accumulating these small creatures, talk to Elder Koco. The NPC will then give the player a choice if they wish to convert the resource into either increased speed or ring capacity. Either way, it will take 12 Koco for every level of this stat. Similar to Sonic’s other stats, these abilities cap out at level 99.

Given that Sonic Frontiers is a significantly longer game than most Sonic the Hedgehog titles, players can certainly make the journey much easier on themselves by pursuing seeds and Kocos. At max level, very few enemies will be able to stand in Sonic’s way.