Skull and Bones Twilight Keepers mission guide: How to reclaim and deliver the coffin

Sometimes war can get personal. Out of all people, Admiral Rahma knows that better than anyone. The mission Twilight Keepers in Skull and Bones will task you with recovering Sultanah’s coffin, and here’s how to complete it.

How to complete Twilight Keepers mission in Skull and Bones

Find clues regarding the Unbound convoy

The first step in Twilight Keepers is to find clues about the Unbound convoy Rahma sent to get Sultanah’s body. Head to the quest location east of Telok Penjarah. In that area, you need to find the DMC Patroller ship and sink it. The ship will be fighting an Unbound vessel, so follow the sound of cannonfire.

After sinking the Patroller, you’ll receive a letter with Van Knickel’s Orders. Head to the ship’s Cargo and read the letter. The letter will point you to the Ruined Lighthouse outpost, where you have to look for the remains of the Unbound crew.

Search for the Unbound crew at the Ruined Lighthouse

Sail or fast travel to the Ruined Lighthouse and move towards the east side of the outpost’s island. There’s a shipwreck below the cliffs with a white glow indicating a quest item. Get close to the shipwreck and investigate the Unbound body to collect the crew’s letter.

Plunder Oosten Capital

Now, to the most important step of the mission—reclaiming the Sultanah’s coffin. The coffin is sealed in the Oosten Capital that your crew has to plunder. Oosten Capital is located south of the Ruined Lighthouse and is a Rank 10 location. Don’t worry though, as you don’t have to plunder it entirely. In fact, you only need to start the plunder and then immediately sail away.

The entire DMC fleet will be on your tail as soon as the plunder starts, so fighting is certainly not an option. The quest wants you to seek refuge at the Kalelawar Chamber and use shallow waters to evade the DMC.

From what I can tell, it doesn’t matter whether you sail through the shallow waters or not. The ships leave you alone fairly quickly, so just sail straight to the outpost without looking back. Keep in mind the DMC will remain aggressive until you disembark at the Kelalawar Chamber, even if the hostility marker disappears.

Deliver Sultanah’s coffin

When the coast is clear, head to the Suny Capital north of the Lost City of Prei. Simply follow the river until you see a settlement on an isolated island in the middle of the river. Get close to the capital to interact with it and complete the contract.