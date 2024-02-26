Kraken and Sea Shanties: Skull and Bones players discuss most-wanted changes

Pirates have been sailing the treacherous seas of Skull and Bones since Feb. 13, and in a world as vast as this one, tons of potential new activities could add to the fun.

Recommended Videos

Skull and Bones players have been discussing the changes they most want in the future. Players can complete the main content in around 30 hours of playtime, and many are already looking ahead, as the roadmap reveals a lot more is coming this year. In a Reddit thread from Feb. 25, players discussed their most-wanted features for Ubisoft’s title.

Players want more chaos in Skull and Bones. Image via Ubisoft

Players agree they want a whole host of quality-of-life features and new content. The most common requests are bug fixes and a way to collect Pieces of Eight automatically, rather than having to sail to every Manufactory and return to Sainte-Anne or Telok Penjarah with fast travel deactivated. “This is tedious and feels like work, not fun,” one player wrote

Some tasks are less tedious when your crew is singing. Players said they loved that feature and wanted more like them: “Let my crew sing their Shanty through the fights!” one player wrote. They’re triggered when you’re sailing but stop as soon as you use your Spyglass, hit a coast, or start a fight.

Many other requests are related to multiplayer content. Skull and Bones is an online game, but players only have a few options to collaborate or compete against others, like Helm Wagers. Redditors asked for a guild system and mass sea fights with factions (like the Dutch or Fara) or between guilds.

On top of this, Skull and Bones players want Kraken to join the game. Players want to be able to encounter and fight this monster while they’re sailing the seas, as well as other formidable creatures to defeat for rewards.

The developer has yet to mention Kraken or other sea monsters, but the roadmap hints at a Kraken being introduced in season four, Shadows of the Deep. Skull and Bones players will want to sit and wait patiently for now.