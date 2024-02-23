Skull and Bones Helm Wager, explained

Creating and expanding your Helm Empire in Skull and Bones is the main endgame feature that will reward you the currency you need for the best ship upgrades.

Helm Wagers is a risky, yet effective way of farming Pieces of Eight in Skull and Bones. It’s one of the Helm Empire activities, similar to smuggling orders and Manufactory takeovers. Helm Wagers can seem quite complex at first glance but the PvP feature can be vanquished easily enough in Skull and Bones.

Everything to know about Helm Wagers in Skull and Bones

Helm Wagers are PvP quests that appear randomly, and you’re placed on either the attack or carrying side. It can be triggered once every 24 hours by a player who collects Pieces of Eight in a Manufactory they own.

When you collect those Pieces of Eight, you can receive a prompt suggesting you start a Helm Wager, with the choice to either accept or refuse. If you accept, the Wager starts and all qualifying players in your server are notified (they must unlock Manufactory and be a Kingpin). There’s an average of 15 players in a Skull and Bones server.

When you accept the Wager, you’re given a chest you must secure at a destination marked on the map to gain a high amount of Pieces of Eight (over 500). You can spot the destination by noticing a skull and map symbol near the Outpost. Fast Travel will be deactivated until you reach the destination. Meanwhile, all qualifying players in the server can hunt you. They can even use Fast Travel to interrupt your journey and engage repeated fights.

Should you accept a Helm Wager in Skull and Bones?

Wagers have received a mixed response from the community because of how unbalanced they are in favor of hunters. While the carrier cannot use Fast Travel, players can gang up on them, and they can come back fast after being defeated.

So if you’re willing to take up the challenge, we highly recommend you to take your best Brigantine build to sail fast and keep in mind how many active players are in your server, because it’s going to be a tough journey.

On the other side, when you see a Helm Wager prompt on your screen and you’re on the hunter side, you have high chances of winning, especially if there are many players in your server, so it’s a chance you can take.

Tip: If you accept a Wager as carrier, check that you have one Treasure Hunt spot left. If you don’t, you won’t be able to collect bonus Pieces of Eight in the Chest of the destination. It’s a glitch that has yet to be fixed by the developer.

How to unlock Helm Wagers in Skull and Bones

Helm Wagers are advanced activities from the Empire, so you’ll need to get accustomed with every other feature before unlocking this one. To access Helm Wagers, you have to unlock the Black Market. Once you’ve completed activities, you’ll begin to expand your Helm Empire. You can do this by completing smuggling Orders.

By reaching the Kingpin rank, you’ll unlock a new quest called A Nose for Business. Completing it will unlock the Helm Empire Overview and the takeover of Manufactory locations to get Sovereigns and Pieces of Eight.

You need to complete one, fund it until the storage gets maxed, and then claim it to trigger a Helm Wager. You can also get random prompts to chase a player who starts a Helm Wager.