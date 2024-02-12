Is Skull and Bones down? Skull and Bones server status and maintenance

Skull and Bones is the latest offering from Ubisoft and sees you fulfill your dream of becoming a pirate. One problem: I don’t think pirates back in the day ever had server connectivity issues.

From time to time, necessary maintenance will be conducted on Skull and Bones and, as such, any attempts to log in will be met with disconnection errors. There may even be unplanned outages where you won’t be able to connect to the servers.

Here’s how to check whether Skull and Bones is down, and when you can expect the game to be up and running again.

Is the Skull and Bones server down?

Server issues or planned maintenance: the official Ubisoft account will tell you the answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Skull and Bones servers are down as the title’s first beta test has officially concluded. The four-day Skull and Bones beta ran from Feb. 8 to 11 and allowed players a short taste of Ubisoft’s pirate life, with any account progress saved for the full release.

Servers will remain down until Skull and Bones is released to the public sometime on Friday, Feb. 16. An exact time has not been confirmed yet, but check back as Ubisoft is very likely to confirm the exact launch time this week.

How do you check Skull and Bones‘ server status?

Check X (Twitter) or Discord for the latest info. Image via Ubisoft

For those wondering where to check to confirm if the Skull and Bones servers are undergoing scheduled maintenance or an unscheduled outage is occurring, your best bet is to hit up the game’s X (formerly Twitter) account. The Ubisoft team keeps the player base up to date with any changes or updates to Skull and Bones there.

You can also join the official Skull and Bones Discord server, which includes an announcements channel the team will use for emergency server notifications. It’s also a great place to meet the rest of the Skull and Bones community and is often the first location where devs will inform fans of any changes to the game.

Once the game is live, Ubisoft may bring online servers down for a time for scheduled maintenance or bug fixes. It’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to log in during this time, but you will be able to confirm whether your connection issues are server-sided by checking the above social media platforms.

If all seems clear, it’s more than likely an issue on your end.