How to fix ‘A problem occurred while trying to communicate with a Ubisoft online service’ KINGFISHER-4 error in Skull and Bones

KINGFISHER-4 might be the coolest-sounding error name in the history of gaming. But that doesn’t make it any more bearable when it appears in Skull and Bones alongside the “A problem occurred while trying to communicate with a Ubisoft online service” error text.

Recommended Videos

When I first saw this error in Skull and Bones, I thought my game was about to crash because of how long the message was. Upon taking a closer look, I found out the KINGFISHER-4 error is relatively harmless, apart from annoying chatbox spam.

What does the KINGFISHER-4 error mean in Skull and Bones?

Chat can also be half of the fun. Image via Ubisoft

The KINGFISHER-4 error in Skull and Bones means the game’s failing to connect you to its chat servers. Since the game constantly tries to reconnect you to the chat, it causes the KINGFISHER-4 spam, which can quickly get annoying.

How to stop the KINGFISHER-4 error spam in Skull and Bones

There isn’t a permanent fix for the KINGFISHER-4 error in Skull and Bones yet. You can stop the spam by turning off text chat, though.

Launch Skull and Bones.

Go to Settings.

Navigate to the Interface tab.

Find the Text Chat option and turn it off.

When you disable the text chat in the game, you’ll remove it altogether, meaning the KINGFISHER-4 error won’t have a platform to annoy you anymore. I’d recommend turning this setting back on from time to time, though, so you can keep it enabled when Ubisoft fixes the error.

Continuing to play the game without the chat box will limit your interactions with other players. If there’s KINGFISHER-4 error spam, this won’t be a problem since the chat won’t be working anyway. And if you’re playing Skull and Bones in a co-op multiplayer setup, you may also not need the chat when you’re on voice communications with friends.

With your chat box giving up on prompting you with new errors, you can focus on more worthy objectives, such as getting Copper or finding the Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones.