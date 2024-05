Roblox The Classic has been live for a couple of days now, and if you haven’t checked it out, you better do so now, because it’s going away very soon. Here’s when the Roblox The Classic event ends. Recommended Videos Roblox The Classic: When does it end? Start here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Roblox The Classic ends on May 28 at 12:00 PT. The event has been live since May 23, so if you still haven’t checked it out and earned your rewards, do it now, because nobody knows when the next Classic event will be held. Hours Minutes Seconds 8 : 1 4 : 1 7

What is Roblox The Classic event?

Roblox The Classic is an event where, for a limited time, players can experience (or re-experience) the classic days of Roblox. The main goal of the event is to introduce players to the origins of Roblox and let them experience some of the activities and games that were popular back in its early days.

What can you earn during Roblox The Classic event?

Plenty of opportunities to earn tokens during The Classic event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn hub-exclusive rewards and avatar items during the Roblox The Classic event. When you enter the event, you can explore the Classic world and take part in various challenges that reward you with Classic Roblox Tokens. You can also find Tix which you can later exchange for club-exclusive rewards.

There are also a few premium items that you can buy for Robux. Unfortunately, these can’t be earned with Tix or Tokens. One good news about Tix and Tokens is that, even when the event ends, you won’t lose them for good, as noted on the official event page, so it’s safe to say there will be more Roblox The Classic events in the future.

