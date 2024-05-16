Roblox Royale High: How to get another Elemental Studies Book

Roblox Royale High makes you choose your starting magic Element at the beginning of the game, but wouldn’t it be nice if you could have more than one? Of course it would, and luckily, you can. Here’s how to get another Elemental Studies Book in Roblox Royale High.

Before you pick a new Elemental Studies Book in Roblox Royale High

Make sure you completed the introduction with Poppy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This might sound silly, but make sure you’ve registered your first Element with Poppy in the School Office in Roblox Royale High. If you haven’t talked to Poppy yet, go and talk to her now. Don’t worry if you haven’t—Roblox Royale High isn’t really known for giving super clear directions, but fortunately, it’s never too late. You get the welcome speech from Poppy and your Student ID card. More importantly, the game registers your very first Element. Once you’ve done all this, you can start thinking about your next Element.

How to get another Elemental Studies Book in Roblox Royale High

You can unlock a new Element slot on levels 50, 100, and so on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a new Elemental Studies Book in Roblox Royale High, you need to be Student Level 50 then complete the portal challenge for the new Element you want to learn.

Every 50 Student Levels (Levels 100, 150, 200, and so on) you get the chance to learn another Element. This means, with enough patience and dedication, you can master all Elements in Roblox Royale High. You can also pay some Robux to skip the level requirements if you want.

Once you hit one of these milestones, go to the Campus Grounds, on the opposite side of the Dream Fountain (the best place for studying). The gateways to other Elemental Studies challenges are on a platform a bit high up, so you need to fly to get to them. Pick any portal you want and enter. You can also do challenges for the Elements you’ve already mastered, but you won’t learn anything new.

After you gain 50 levels, challenge one of these gates for a new Element. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Complete the Elemental Challenge course and collect the new Elemental Studies Book at the end. Congratulations. Make sure you pick a different course after you progress through another 50 levels.

