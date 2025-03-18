how to get the hunt mega token in infection gunfight

Here's how to get the Infection Gunfight Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition event.

You can get the Infection Gunfight Mega Token in any regular Infection: Hero match as long as you have the previous 8 Mega Tokens. It’s a simple yet lengthy quest of around 15 to 30 minutes and I’ll guide you through it step-by-step. Here’s how to get the Infection Gunfight Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition.

Recommended Videos

How to get Infection Gunfight Mega Token in The Hunt Mega Edition

Goggle locations are random on each map – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Letters are varied but you need M-E-G-A – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Letters change every 15 to 20 seconds – Screenshot by Dot Esports

As always, before you get the Infection Gunfight Mega Token, you’ll have to get all previous Mega Tokens. Once you do, you can find the Mega Token in Infection Gunfight like this:

While having all 8 previous Mega Tokens, join an Infection: Heroes mode match and pick any map and any team (Human or Zombie). Once you join any map, a pair of Goggles will spawn in a random location around the map. Look for these Goggles and pick them up. Picking them up causes a tracking icon to appear in the top left so re-join if it doesn’t as it might be a glitch. Once you do they will automatically allow you to see letters above the other player’s heads. You need to spell the word M-E-G-A by shooting/hitting the players with the letters M, E, G, and A in order. As a human you can claim an appropriate letter by doing 1000 damage and as a zombie all you have to do is hit a human with the appropriate letter once. Everything has to be done in a single game. For example: As a human, you need to deal 1000 damage to a Zombie with the letter M, then another 1000 damage to a zombie with the letter E, etc. As a zombie, you need to hit a human with the letter M, then a human with the letter E. You can check your progress in the top left and note that if you interrupt the M-E-G-A chain of letters at any point you’ll have to reset and do it over. Once you spell M-E-G-A in the top left and the letters glow green you’ll get the Infection Gunfight Mega Token.

All of this is simple to do but annoying to get right and it will take you around 15 to 30 minutes depending on your luck. Here are some tips & tricks to make it as easy as possible.

Infection Gunfight Mega Token Tips & Tricks

This counter tracks your progress – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are some tips and tricks to get the Infection Gunfight Mega Token easily:

Be Quick : Letters on players change every 15 seconds or so. Spell M-E-G-A as fast as you can.

: Letters on players change every 15 seconds or so. Spell M-E-G-A as fast as you can. Color Doesn’t Matter : The letters that you shoot or hit on other players don’t need to be the same color, they just need to spell M-E-G-A in that exact order with no letter interruptions in between.

: The letters that you shoot or hit on other players don’t need to be the same color, they just need to spell M-E-G-A in that exact order with no letter interruptions in between. Go for Human Sniper : I recommend going for Human since it’s easier to score the letters as the Zombies will come to you. Get on a high ground with a sniper and score some head shots for an easy 1000 damage. If you’re playing as a Zombie, it’s sometimes hard to find humans since beginners die too fast.

: I recommend going for Human since it’s easier to score the letters as the Zombies will come to you. Get on a high ground with a sniper and score some head shots for an easy 1000 damage. If you’re playing as a Zombie, it’s sometimes hard to find humans since beginners die too fast. Disappearing Letters : If another player scores a Mega Token in your lobby your letters will disappear in the UI but don’t worry, your progress is safe. Just get your remaining letters and you’ll get the Mega Token too.

: If another player scores a Mega Token in your lobby your letters will disappear in the UI but don’t worry, your progress is safe. Just get your remaining letters and you’ll get the Mega Token too. Play With A Team or Team Up With the Lobby: It’s much easier to finish this quickly if the entire lobby or a major part of the lobby in a voice comm team is on board with the Mega Token quest. Either queue up with a lot of friends or server hop for lobbies that are hunting for the Mega Tokens. It’s much easier to spell M-E-G-A if players are standing still to help you out and then you help them out.

That’s it for our guide on how to get The Hunt Mega Token in Infection Gunfight. Check out our Basketball Legends Mega Token guide for the next token on your list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy