How to get Garou (Hero Hunter) in Anime Last Stand

If you’re looking for solid attack-focused support in Anime Last Stand, Garou is your one-stop solution. He brings slows while making enemies more vulnerable, making him a fantastic addition to your team.

Garou is known as the Hero Hunter in Anime Last Stand, receiving the title as the antagonist from the One Punch Man, where he tracks down heroes and defeats them. He is one of the few units that have the cripple effect, which makes enemy units take more damage. Here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on Garou in Roblox‘s Anime Last Stand.

How to unlock Garou (Hero Hunter) in Anime Last Stand

Banner two gives you the best odds of pulling Garou in the Summon Shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Garou (Hero Hunter) is a mythic-tier unit in Anime Last Stand, and you can only get him by summoning him at the Summon Shop. As he is an extremely rare unit, you will need to revisit the shop quite a few times before he appears on the menu.

Once he is in the shop, make sure to use your emeralds to maximize your odds of securing him for your team. While completing raids and missions gives you emeralds, you can also use the game’s codes to get free currency to use in the summon shop and increase your chances.

If you are at Banner one at the Summon Shop, then you have only half a percent chance of getting Garou. But if you reach Planet Nemak by completing the game’s story mode, you can unlock Banner two, which increases your chances of getting a mythic unit to two percent.

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on Garou, he can also be evolved to Hero Hunter (Bloodthirsty) by using one Hero Hunter, 25 Common Spirit Shards, eight Rare Spirit Shards, three Epic Spirit Shards, three Legendary Spirit Shards, and one Stained Bandage to make him even more powerful and provide a boost on to his base stats in the game.

