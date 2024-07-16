How to get Dragon Wizard in Anime Defenders

There are many powerful units you can recruit in Anime Defenders, but some of the best ones are secret. This includes the mighty Dragon Wizard, which means you likely don’t know how to recruit him.

If you want to unlock the best units the game has to offer, knowing how to unlock all the characters is crucial. Here’s how to get Dragon Wizard in Roblox’s Anime Defenders.

How to unlock Dragon Wizard in Roblox Anime Defenders

You have to visit the right spots to find him. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Dragon Wizard is a special unit in Anime Defenders that can only be recruited through the Ancient Dragon Portal. This portal can be activated when you’re in Snowy Woods or Crystal Cave, but it’s quite rare. You can’t use wishes or gems to summon Dragon Wizard as you can for most other units since he’s only obtainable through the Secret Portal.

There’s no way to guarantee a portal appears, but there’s always a chance one will spawn every 15 turns starting at wave 30 in infinite mode as long as you’re in the right location. Different portals are tied to different maps, which means you must be at either Snowy Wood or Crystal Cave to have a chance of obtaining the Dragon Wizard from the Ancient Dragon Portal.

When an Ancient Dragon Portal appears, you can interact with it to travel inside and complete the battle within to try and recruit a Dragon Wizard. If you’re the one hosting the Ancient Dragon Portal challenge, you’re guaranteed to get a Dragon Wizard if the challenge is successfully finished. Because of this, it’s best to try and host the portal challenge yourself rather than joining in on someone else’s when you’re trying to unlock a Dragon Wizard.

The challenge inside the Ancient Dragon Portal isn’t easy, so be sure to grab some Spirits and the best Mythic units before heading inside. It’s also a good idea to see how all the different units compare in an Anime Defenders tier list so you know if you’re bringing the right recruits.

