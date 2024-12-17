Fisch players flounder in frustration over fishy Holiday bundle

Fisch’s Fischmas 2024 update brought festive cheer—and a tidal wave of player backlash. The Winter Bundle, available exclusively from the Moosewood Skin Merchant or the Shop for 799 Robux (roughly $12.68), has players up in arms over its price.

For that steep cost, players get:

Snowmobile Jetski (the fastest boat in the game, with a speed of 200 S/ps).

Frost Warden Rod (a mid-tier fishing rod).

North Star Bobber (a cosmetic bobber with no sound effect).

While Fisch’s developers defended the bundle as a cosmetic upgrade rather than a pay-to-win offering, players were less than convinced. The core issue is the hefty price tag feels unjustified. The pricing gets even stickier for mobile and console players: you’d need to purchase an 800 Robux package, essentially spending nearly $13 just to grab the bundle.

One frustrated player, @sloverwing, summarised the community’s mood: “The sheer price of this pack makes it unbuyable for anyone, regardless of how far they are in the game.” Fisch’s devs responded to the backlash, doubling down on their stance: “Our aim isn’t to be greedy but to maintain game balance and integrity… The items in the bundle mainly reflect their cosmetic value while offering a better boat to compensate for that.”

The Gamepasses in Roblox Fisch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The devs are clear: Fisch remains free-to-play, and the bundle doesn’t break the game. But many players argue that while it’s not strictly pay-to-win, it’s certainly pay-to-fast. Bundles, boosts, and Game passes in Fisch can speed up leveling, unlock exclusive items, and make progression far smoother. For instance, the highly coveted No-Life Rod, available at Level 500, feels nearly unattainable without Robux-fueled boosts—unless you’re playing all day, every day.

Despite the devs’ promises to avoid “game-breaking meta rods,” it’s clear that monetization is still a sore point for the Fisch community. While the game remains balanced for free-to-play users, the frustration stems from seeing paid players zip ahead with premium tools, cosmetics (such as fishing rod skins, and perks. Whether the Winter Bundle is worth the price is up to players, but for many, this latest update leaves a bitter chill in its wake.

