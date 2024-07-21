Dungeon RNG codes (July 2024)

If you want to get your hands on the most powerful blades in the history of humanity, Roblox’s Dungeon RNG is a match in heaven for you.
In Roblox’s Dungeon RNG, players roll their dice to have a chance at collecting different swords with powerful effects. While you start with a simple weapon, you can roll your odds and get your hands to some powerful weapons to take down dungeons. However, if you need a lot of luck and rolling portions to get there faster than others, we have the codes that can give you these items for free to reach your milestone quicker and get favorable odds.
Here is everything you need to know about Roblox’s Dungeon RNG codes.
All Roblox’s Dungeon RNG codes (working)
Here is a list of all the working codes for Roblox’s Dungeon RNG:
- FiveMillionVisits: One Magic Potion
- FourMillionVisits: One Magic Potion
- ThreeMillionVisits: Five Super Roll Speed Potions
- TwoMillionVisits: One Magic Potion
- OneMillionVisits: Two Super Luck Potion
- Update5: Two Shiny Luck Potions
- Update4 — Four Super Luck Potions and One Magic Potion
- Update3 — One Super Luck Potion
- Update2 — Two Super Roll Speed Potions
- Update1 — Two Super Roll Speed Potions
- Release — One Super Luck Potion
All of the above-stated codes are case- and character-sensitive. Make sure to copy and paste the codes directly to your game to avoid any problems and enjoy the benefits of pulling out the rarest of swords in the game.
How to redeem Roblox’s Dungeon RNG codes
To redeem all the Roblox’s Dungeon RNG codes, click on the Shop Menu option on the left side of your screen. After that, scroll down to the Codes option and put your code down. After successfully using the code, it should say the code has been redeemed, and the freebies should be added to your inventory.
Published: Jul 21, 2024 07:11 am