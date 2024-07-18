Battle Pets TD codes (July 2024)

If you want to fight other enemy creatures with your adorable pets in Roblox, Battle Pets TD is the game for you to play.

In Roblox’ Battle Pets TD, you can hatch eggs to discover new pets using your gold. You start with three pets of different elements, and slowly make your way to having multiple pets with different abilities. However, gold is a scarce commodity, so you can either use codes to earn it quickly or spend time in the AFK Zones to get new pets for your party to face challenging enemy waves.

We’ve compiled the working codes in Battle Pets TD, and you can use them to buy eggs and get more pets in the game.

All Roblox’s Battle Pets TD codes (working)

Gotta catch them all. Image via Spectral Roblox

Here’s a list of all the working Roblox’s Battle Pets TD codes:

LaunchDay — 100 coins

You can currently claim only one code as the game is still in the beta period, but you should expect more codes after the game is released. We’ll update the list as the developer rolls out new codes. Make sure to claim it as fast as possible so it doesn’t expire. You can also join the game’s group and get a free water elemental pet in the game.

How to redeem Roblox’s Battle Pets TD codes

Get gold and hatch more pets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem your codes in Roblox’s Battle Pets TD, click on the small ABX icon box on the left side of your screen, and enter your codes. The code in the list is case-sensitive, so we’d recommend you copy and paste the codes into the box to avoid any mistakes.

