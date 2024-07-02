Build a Factory codes (July 2024)

If you want to Build a Factory in Roblox, you need to be mindful of your resources. Throughout your journey, you’ll have Build a Factory codes to help you with your supply problems while also unlocking some cosmetics.

Considering most Build a Factory codes run for a limited time, you’ll want to use them as they become available so you don’t miss out on any extra rewards.

All active and working Build a Factory codes

The following codes are currently active and you can redeem them for rewards in Roblox’s Build a Factory.

YayEnchanting: Redeem this code to unlock a free skin.

How to redeem codes in Build a Factory

Load up to your Factory and look for the Settings icon on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports When the Settings panel opens, you’ll see the Redeem Code button. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter a code and select redeem to complete the process. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem Build a Factory codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox and Build a Factory.

When inside the game, click on the Settings button on the left side of the screen.

Click Redeem Codes.

Enter the code you’d like to use and click Redeem.

After completing the last step, the rewards attached to codes will automatically unlock and take their place in your inventory.

Why aren’t your Build a Factory codes working?

When a Build a Factory code isn’t working, it can be due to various reasons. In most cases, you might be dealing with an expired code. The second culprit could be a typo. If it’s the latter, you should check for any spaces that might have gotten in before or after the code.

Alternatively, you might also be trying to use a code which you claimed before, so keep an eye on the menu texts as they’ll give you a heads up.

Where to find more Build a Factory codes

The best way to find Build a Factory codes is by checking the game’s official Roblox community page. Players and developers often post here when new codes become available.

Also, you can bookmark this page as we’ll update here whenever a new Build a Factory becomes available. Overall, you can expect an increase in the number of codes whenever there’s new content in Build a Factory. However, there should still be some new codes even without gameplay patches.

All expired Build a Factory codes

When a Build a Factory code expires, we will add them here so you can keep track of the code rotation in the game.

