Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Unlocking a skin in Build a Factory.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

Build a Factory codes (July 2024)

The greatest factory of all time.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 09:58 pm

If you want to Build a Factory in Roblox, you need to be mindful of your resources. Throughout your journey, you’ll have Build a Factory codes to help you with your supply problems while also unlocking some cosmetics.

Recommended Videos

Considering most Build a Factory codes run for a limited time, you’ll want to use them as they become available so you don’t miss out on any extra rewards.

All active and working Build a Factory codes

The following codes are currently active and you can redeem them for rewards in Roblox’s Build a Factory.

  • YayEnchanting: Redeem this code to unlock a free skin.

How to redeem codes in Build a Factory

To redeem Build a Factory codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox and Build a Factory.
  • When inside the game, click on the Settings button on the left side of the screen.
  • Click Redeem Codes.
  • Enter the code you’d like to use and click Redeem.

After completing the last step, the rewards attached to codes will automatically unlock and take their place in your inventory.

Why aren’t your Build a Factory codes working?

When a Build a Factory code isn’t working, it can be due to various reasons. In most cases, you might be dealing with an expired code. The second culprit could be a typo. If it’s the latter, you should check for any spaces that might have gotten in before or after the code.

Alternatively, you might also be trying to use a code which you claimed before, so keep an eye on the menu texts as they’ll give you a heads up.

Where to find more Build a Factory codes

The best way to find Build a Factory codes is by checking the game’s official Roblox community page. Players and developers often post here when new codes become available.

Also, you can bookmark this page as we’ll update here whenever a new Build a Factory becomes available. Overall, you can expect an increase in the number of codes whenever there’s new content in Build a Factory. However, there should still be some new codes even without gameplay patches.

All expired Build a Factory codes

When a Build a Factory code expires, we will add them here so you can keep track of the code rotation in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
twitter linkedin