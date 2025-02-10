Dress to Impress’ Valentine’s Quest Chapter Two starts with a unique challenge where you must find four chests on different islands. Each island has one chest you need to open to begin the color statue mini-game, but finding them all could be difficult.

Here’s everything you need to know about finishing the Roblox’s Dress To Impress Valentine’s Quest by locating all the chests.

How to find all 4 chest locations in Dress To Impress Valentine’s Quest

As the chest locations on the islands randomly spawn, we will discuss all the possible locations they can spawn on the island. This guide will help you narrow down your search and quickly hunt down the chests in Dress To Impress Valentine’s Quest.

Maze chest locations

Complete the Maze to find the first chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look everywhere! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you take the left bridge and make your way to the top, you will enter the maze through a crack. Your chest could be in any of three dead ends. While in a typical maze, you would avoid the deadends to find the end. Here, you have to find all the deadends and eliminate the ones without the chest to narrow down your search.

I found one behind the boxes in one of the dead ends toward the left, while in my next run, the other one was hidden toward the right.

Island with a pond and trees chest locations

The second chest was underwater for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look inside the tree bark too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the same left island, make your way to the bottom to find an open island with many trees and a small pond in the middle. Here, the chest can spawn in three places. The first is inside the pond itself. Jump inside and swim to the left to find the chest. If you don’t see the chest there, it can be around the edges of the island behind the trees. You can change your camera’s POV to find it easily through the outline.

I’ve also spotted the chest inside the wooden bark near the well on the island. This one is a bit tricky to find because it’s only visible from a particular angle.

Room with the red dining table chest locations

Check every corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports Behind the crates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, make your island to your right and start with the top. You should spot a house-like island with a red dining table with many chairs. The usual spot for the chest is usually around the boxes behind the place, but it can also spawn near the edge of the room and toward the left of the room.

If it’s the second one, it would be a bit tricky to find as you’ll need to balance your way to the left of the room without falling into the magma below.

Fallen Greek Monument chest locations

Check above the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports Behind the big tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lastly, make your way to the bottom island on the right side, where you’ll find the entrance to the Fallen Greek Monument. Here, the chest might spawn directly on top of the door. You can climb up the stairs next to you and interact with the chest.

The last location is toward the edge of the island. You can change your camera’s POV to see the chest and find it easily.

After you find and complete the mini-games of all the chests, the hearts will escape the chest, and turn on the colored statue game to open the three locks on the big door in Dress To Impress Valentine’s Quest Chapter Two.



