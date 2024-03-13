Is Rise of the Ronin a PS5 exclusive? Answered

Rise of the Ronin could very well end up being one of 2024’s biggest and baddest action-adventure games on the market, so let’s explore whether your ability to hack, slash, and dash will be restricted to just the PS5.

It looks set to be another tasty year for fans of the Souls genre after 2023’s best Soulslike games delivered the likes of Lies of P and Lords of the Fallen. FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is finally getting the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and now Team Ninja has cooked up another storm with Rise of the Ronin.

Combat plays out in a similar vein to Nioh and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty—Team Ninja’s other recent offerings—meaning Rise of the Ronin having Soulslike elements is no surprise. It looks promising, and fans are curious as to whether they can play Rise of the Ronin on different platforms.

Can you only play Rise of the Ronin on PS5?

Rise of the Ronin will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 when it launches on March 22, 2024, which naturally means players on Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch will have to miss out.

You’d be forgiven for thinking Rise of the Ronin was going to see the glorious sunrise of a Japanese morn on Xbox, as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty deviated from the trend established by the Nioh games by being a multi-platform release. Alas, this is not the case, as Rise of the Ronin is currently only intended for a PS5 audience only.

I say “currently” because both Nioh 1 and Nioh 2 started as PlayStation exclusives originally, but followed the path of other PlayStation-exclusive games like Returnal and God of War by eventually getting a PC release. A Rise of the Ronin PC launch isn’t on the cards right now, but there’s a good chance it will happen in the future.

Until this day potentially arrives, be sure to investigate the Rise of the Ronin character creation function, as well as its various difficulty settings.