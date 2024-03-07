Is Rise of the Ronin coming to PC? Answered

If you’re excited about Rise of the Ronin, you probably heard it’s a PlayStation 5 exclusive. But are there any plans for a PC release?

Team Ninja, the developer behind Rise of the Ronin, set the release date for March 22. The release date is set only for PlayStation 5 and no other platforms (not even PlayStation 4). Can you expect Rise of the Ronin to release for PC?

Is Rise of the Ronin releasing on PC?

Rise of the Ronin is coming to PlayStation 5. Image via Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and probably won’t come to PC. One of the FAQs on its PlayStation page explains that it has been specifically built for the PlayStation 5 console. If that’s the case, PC players are probably out of luck.

Even if Team Ninja eventually decides to release Rise of the Ronin for PC, it will likely take a long time to launch on the platform. Team Ninja hasn’t confirmed nor denied Rise of the Ronin will come to PC, so you’ll have to wait a while longer to hear the final verdict.

Rise of the Ronin has been in development for at least seven years, but interested fans might miss out on the experience because they don’t own a PlayStation. I’d love to try the game out, but I don’t have a PlayStation 5, and I’ll just have to watch my favorite content creators on Twitch.

If you’re still indecisive about getting a PlayStation 5, this is your sign to buy the console. Rise of the Ronin is guaranteed to be a success, and there isn’t a better feeling than buying a game at release.