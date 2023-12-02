How to use the Bookbound Medallion in Remnant 2

The Bookbound Medallion is a new Remnant 2 item added to Losomn as part of The Awakened King, and it has several possible applications. This guide will walk you through how to actually get your hands on the Bookbound Medallion, and more importantly—what your options are once you have it.

Remnant 2: How to get the Bookbound Medallion

To get the Bookbound Medallion in Remnant 2, you need to find and inspect the Misplaced Memoir in the Forlorn Coast. The Misplaced Memoir has several different possible spawn locations, but it will always be present in The Awakened King if you roll it in Adventure Mode, and it will always be in the Forlorn Coast as opposed to within one of the possible dungeons.

Once you have found the Misplaced Memoir, inspect the item from your inventory and rotate the book. When you rotate it so the book’s edge is facing you, you will get a prompt to interact and open the Misplaced Memoir, which will reveal the Bookbound Medallion within. Once you have opened the Misplaced Memoir, you cannot put the Bookbound Medallion back inside. This is relevant only because Leywise will give you the Index of the Scribe amulet if you return the Misplaced Memoir to him without opening it. Once you have opened the Memoir, there are three possible rewards for the Bookbound Medallion.

Remnant 2: How to use the Bookbound Medallion

This next section will cover all possible ways that you can use the Bookbound Medallion, operating under the assumption that you have already opened the Misplaced Memoir and therefore cannot return the unopened book to Leywise.

Option one: Open the Chamber of the Faithless door

So shiny! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside of the King’s Palace, there is an area called Chamber of the Faithless. Inside, a gaudy set of double doors leads to a treasure room in which the Paper Heart Relic can be found. These doors are locked, and the Bookbound Medallion just so happens to be the key. Using the Medallion to open this locked door in the Chamber of the Faithless removes the item from your inventory, so you cannot later use it in a separate way.

If you’re curious why the Bookbound Medallion opens this door, speak to Leywise and ask him every question you can. The answer will become clear.

Option two: Give the Bookbound Medallion to Leywise

Leywise has a great taste in hats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you return to Leywise at the front of the Forlorn Coast with the Bookbound Medallion in your inventory, you’ll get a few special dialogue options to ask him about the Medallion. He will reveal that it actually belongs to him, and he will be grateful that you located it (though he will make it clear he would have preferred you didn’t open the Misplaced Memoir in the first place).

If you give the Bookbound Medallion back to Leywise the first time he asks, he will give you the Burden of the Sciolist ring as a reward. There is a reason that I specify “the first time he asks”—if you initially refuse to return the Bookbound Medallion to Leywise and then change your mind when he asks a second time, he will give you a different reward.

Option three: Give the Bookbound Medallion to Leywise the second time he asks

Finally, you can earn a different reward by initially refusing to return the Medallion. When Leywise asks for the Medallion back, you have the option to say, “no, I think I’ll hold on to this.” If you select this dialogue option, he will ask again. If you give the Bookbound Medallion back to Leywise after initially refusing, he will give you the Ring of Infinite Damage as a reward.

There is no additional possible reward for refusing to return the Bookbound Medallion the second time Leywise asks. If you do so, he will give up on trying to get it back, and your only option left will be to use it on the Chamber of the Faithless door.

Which is the best use for the Bookbound Medallion in Remnant 2?

Choosing how you want to use the Bookbound Medallion comes down to your personal preference and build, but none of the rewards are objectively the best. That said, knowing what you’re after can help you decide.

Burden of the Sciolist: Increases Mod and Skill Damage by 15 percent, but decreases your ammo reserves by 25 percent.

Ring of Infinite Damage: Increases fire rate by eight percent.

Paper Heart: This Relic restores up to 100 percent of your max health, but grants a stack for each 10 percent of health restored this way. Each stack removes 10 percent of your max health after 15 seconds, and killing an enemy removes a stack.

I know I said that there isn’t a reward that’s objectively the best, but I would say that there is one that’s objectively the worst. In my opinion, the Ring of Infinite Damage is terrible compared to the Burden of the Sciolist and the Paper Heart Relic. The Burden of the Sciolist is a phenomenal ring in my opinion, especially when paired with the Gift of the Unbound amulet you can get from The Awakened King DLC as well. Finally, the Paper Heart Relic, while very niche, can be absurdly powerful when used in fights with tons of weaker enemies.