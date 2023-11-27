How to get the Burden of the Sciolist ring in Remnant 2

The Burden of the Sciolist is one of the trickiest rings to obtain in Remnant 2, but its power more than makes up for that fact.

This ring is already powerful when used alone, but combining it with some other items from The Awakened King brings it to a different level entirely. Read on to learn how you can get the Burden of the Sciolist in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2: How to get the Burden of the Sciolist

To get the Burden of the Sciolist in Remnant 2, you’ll first need to find the Misplaced Memoir in Losomn during The Awakened King. The Misplaced Memoir can spawn in a couple of different places in The Forlorn Coast, but it will always be included in the DLC and shouldn’t be too difficult for you to find. Once you have the Misplaced Memoir, there are a couple of different options you have. You can:

Open the Misplaced Memoir to retrieve the Bookbound Medallion, and then use the Medallion to open the Chamber of the Faithless door.

Give the Misplaced Memoir to Leywise without opening it.

Open the Misplaced Memoir and retrieve the Bookbound Medallion, and then give the Medallion to Leywise.

He has a good taste in hats. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you choose to open the Misplaced Memoir and then give the Bookbound Medallion to Leywise, he will give you the Burden of the Sciolist as a reward. When doing so, you will have the option to initially refuse to return the Medallion.

If you refuse initially then change your mind, you will receive the Ring of Infinite Damage instead of the Burden of the Sciolist. If you want the Burden of the Sciolist, you must give the Bookbound Medallion to Leywise the first time he asks.

Burden of the Sciolist item stats

The Burden of the Sciolist grants a powerful buff, but just like other Burden rings in Remnant 2, that buff comes at a price. This ring increases your Mod and Skill Damage by 15 percent but reduces your Ammo Reserves by 25 percent as payment.

Worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Compared to many other Burden rings in Remnant 2, this cost is actually fairly easy to ignore, especially when it grants such a massive benefit.