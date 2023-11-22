Remnant 2: How to get the Index of the Scribe amulet in the Awakened King DLC

The Index of the Scribe is an amulet that can only be earned by making some highly specific choices during The Awakened King DLC in Remnant 2.

Not only is the choice required highly specific—it’s also one that most players will probably never realize they had in the first place, and it all revolves around the Misplaced Memoir.

Remnant 2: Misplaced Memoir, explained

The Misplaced Memoir is a spell tome that can be found on the ground in the Forlorn Coast. At the time of acquisition, that is really all that you can glean about the book—and for many players, that’s as much as they’ll ever find out.

Okay…? Video by Dot Esports

It turns out, the Misplaced Memoir was misplaced by none other than Leywise—the hero’s mysterious, aloof, and altruistic guide through The Awakened King DLC. You can only find out that the book belongs to Leywise by speaking to him while it is in your inventory. Otherwise, it will remain a mystery.

What to do with the Misplaced Memoir

Here are your choices for the Misplaced Memoir:

Use the Bookbound Medallion to open The Chamber of the Faithless

(or) give the unopened Misplaced Memoir to Leywise

(or) give the Bookbound Medallion to Leywise

There are a few different ways you can use the Misplaced Memoir in Remnant 2—you can either return it to its rightful owner, or you can open it and use the medallion contained within to unlock a sealed door in The Chamber of the Faithless. Of course, different uses yield different rewards, and even whether or not you open the book affects what you can get for it.

Using the Medallion to open The Chamber of the Faithless gets you the Paper Heart Relic—but if you want to receive an even better reward, you must give the Misplaced Memoir to Leywise without opening the book at all.

How to get the Index of the Scribe Amulet using the Misplaced Memoir

After finding the Misplaced Memoir, find Leywise at the start of the Forlorn Coast area without inspecting and opening the book. If you open the book and retrieve the Bookbound Medallion, you can no longer get the Index of the Scribe on this roll of The Awakened King. So long as you haven’t opened the book, speaking to Leywise will grant you the dialogue option: “I have something for you.” Select the option and continue through the conversation to return the Misplaced Memoir to Leywise. Afterwards, he will give you the Index of the Scribe as a reward.

Aww, shucks. Video by Dot Esports.

If you opened the Misplaced Memoir before returning to Leywise, he will still be grateful, but he will give you a different reward in place of the Index of the Scribe.

Index of the Scribe item stats

The Index of the Scribe increases your Mod and Skill Weakspot damage by 35 percent. This is obviously a very powerful effect, but it is also a fairly niche one, as depending on what sort of build you’re running, those bonuses might mean very little to you. Still, The Index of the Scribe is well worth getting and holding onto, especially because the Misplaced Memoir seems to a be a constant part of The Awakened King—so you don’t have to pray to the RNG lords for the opportunity to use the Misplaced Memoir in a different fashion on a second playthrough of the DLC.