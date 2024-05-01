Within the depths of the Infested Abyss lies a bunch of treasures you can take for yourself. One happens to be the Profane Heart relic in the Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Those looking to add another relic to their ever-expanding arsenal or just simply want something that provides them with Lifesteal prowess should consider acquiring the Profane Heart relic in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom.

How to get the Profane Heart relic in Remnant 2

To get the Profane Heart relic, switch to Adventure Mode and travel to the Infested Abyss. The Infested Abyss is one of the side dungeons found in the Luminous Vale. The entrance is hidden behind the glowing purple waterfall in the eastern section of the Ancient Canopy, close to where you’re first introduced to Walt.

Always check behind waterfalls in any video game ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk up to the waterfall and jump across to discover the entrance to the infested Abyss. In the dungeon, your goal is to destroy all of the Root Nexus and meet the Root boss, Emissary.

Once you’ve reached the Emissary, a dialogue options will be prompted in front of you. Exhaust all the dialogues that make you sound non-hostile until eventually you’re submitted to him. Doing so will provide you with the Profane Soul stone. Then, you can either choose to keep and skip the Profane Heart relic or bring it to the Keeper and back to the Emissary in exchange for the Profane Heart relic in Remnant 2.

Join the dark side, we have amulets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you decide to toss away the Profane Soul stone and are going ahead with the Profane Heart relic, switch to Campaign mode from Ward 13 and visit the Keeper (the big glowing eyeball) housed near the Inner Sanctum checkpoint of the Labyrinth.

Approach the Keeper with the Profane Heart relic in hand and run through all the dialogues that deny giving him the relic for cleansing. Once that’s done, visit the Emissary for the last time and speak with him. He’ll appreciate the gesture of denying the Keeper of cleansing the relic and reward you with the Profane Heart relic.

What does the Profane Heart relic do in Remnant 2?

The Profane Heart relic is an accessory that provides players with a five percent lifestyle bonus. If you decide to incorporate the relic with one of your builds, the Lifesteal bonus will jump to 50 percent for 15 seconds. This means half of all the damage you deal while wearing it goes towards your health regeneration. This is a great accessory ideally for players who like to have a more aggressive approach toward Remnant 2.

