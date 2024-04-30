The developers of Remnant 2 snuck a secret ending to the main story into the The Forgotten Kingdom DLC that decides the fate of the friendly NPC Walt.

If you’re a completionist and want to experience the secret ending through Walt, we’re going to show you how you can do that for the Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2.

How to get The Forgotten Kingdom‘s secret ending through Walt in Remnant 2

Walt’s secret ending is quite similar to the other endings for The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, but it holds a twist at the end. To initiate Walt’s secret ending in the game, there are a few objectives that must be completed in a specific order.

During the exploration of the Luminous Vale, visit the bird’s nest housed in the eastern section of Ancient Canopy. Simply stand in front of the nest and do not interact with the egg placed inside of it. This step isn’t necessary for the secret ending, but it rewards you with a special material used for crafting weapons at the end of the storyline.

Do not shoot the egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve visited the bird’s nest, head over to Walt and speak with him at the mural. Use the dialogues that help to increase your friendship with him, but do not exhaust all of them. This must be done four times throughout the main story of the Forgotten Kingdom.

After reaching the end of the quest, you will come across the Cherished Fracture, which is a quest item requested by Lydusa to free her from her exile. Instead of taking the item directly to Lydusa in the Bloodless Throne and receiving the original ending for the Forgotten Kingdom, hold onto it and pay Walt a visit for the last time.

Walt will be standing next to the mural in Primal Hollow. Speak with him while holding the Cherished Fracture to receive a cutscene where he stabs your character in the back and takes the incomplete Cherished Fracture to Lydusa himself.

After respawning, head over to the throne room to face Lydusa, causing another cutscene to initiate where Lydusa kills Walt and commences the boss fight. Defeat Lydusa to mark Walt’s secret ending complete in Remnant 2: Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Fight with Lydusa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards for completing the secret ending through Walt

Achieving the secret ending not only reveals the corrupted side of Walt, but also rewards you with the Burden of Mesmer for free, a ring that Walt was selling for 100,000 Scraps. With the ring, you can also go back to the bird’s nest found earlier in Ancient Canopy to collect the Regurgitated Spiny Sac special material used to craft the Thorn (Long Gun) in Remnant 2.

