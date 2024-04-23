Player in Remnant 2 going through the Infested Abyss
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Remnant

Remnant 2: How to get Profane Soul Stone in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

Why fight when you can embrace your lust for power?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:00 am

You can occasionally talk your way out of boss battles in Remnant 2, and this is also the case in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. If you want to avoid a boss fight and get a Profane Soul Stone for your trouble, here’s how to do it.

Before you get the Profane Soul Stone in Remnant 2 DLC

Remnant 2 character is looking at a waterfall
Always check behind waterfalls in any video game ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get the Profane Soul Stone in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, you need to get to the Infested Abyss. You can get to this zone from Ancient Canopy (the zone where you start in the DLC) by following the path to Walt (the first friendly NPC/Merchant in the area) and taking a detour to the right, just before the steep hill. On this path, there is a waterfall that you can jump through to find the entrance to the Infested Abyss. 

How to get Profane Soul Stone in Remnant 2 DLC

Remnant 2 player is talking to the Root
Join the dark side. We have amulets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Profane Soul Stone in Remnant 2 DLC, choose to side with The Root instead of fighting it

In the Infested Abyss, while you’re making your way down (near where you get the Crystal Staff), you will come across a creature enveloped in a Root Nexus, similar to the ones you destroyed throughout the zone.

When you talk to the creature, you get several prompts to initiate a boss fight. Always choose the non-violent option. The game will try to trick you by changing the dialogue choice order, so be careful which one you choose.

When you exhaust all possible options, you’ll get the final two dialogue choices:

  • I like power, I’ll submit.
  • I won’t submit to the Root. Ever. (starts the boss fight)
Remnant 2 player is getting an Amulet for avoiding a boss fight
All followers get Amulets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick the first option. The Root tells you that you don’t yet understand the circumstances but gives you the Profane Soul Stone for being a willing participant. 

What does the Profane Soul Stone do in Remnant 2 DLC?

Remnant 2 Profane Soul Stone description and stats
An interesting Amulet for the Summoner Archetype. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Profane Soul Stone is a high-risk, high-reward Amulet that’s great for Summoners who like to live on the edge. The Amulet increases Summon Damage by a whopping 30 percent and Summon Movement Speed by 15. It also reduces your Damage Reduction by 10 percent per summon.

This means that while your Summoned creatures will absolutely demolish all enemies, you’ll be pretty vulnerable. Then again, if you keep your distance and avoid getting hit, you’re essentially getting an amazing boost for your pets. 

Read Article How to get Soul Shard Ring in Remnant 2
Remnant 2 character is standing in front of a waterfall
Category: Remnant
Remnant
How to get Soul Shard Ring in Remnant 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Remnant 2: How to defeat Lydusa in The Forgotten Kingdom
Lydusa fight in Remnant 2 DLC
Category: Remnant
Remnant
Remnant 2: How to defeat Lydusa in The Forgotten Kingdom
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Remnant 2: How to get Moon Stone Amulet in The Forgotten Kingdom
Remnant 2 character is in the Moon Puzzle Room
Category: Remnant
Remnant
Remnant 2: How to get Moon Stone Amulet in The Forgotten Kingdom
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 23, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.