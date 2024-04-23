Remnant 2: How to get Profane Soul Stone in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

You can occasionally talk your way out of boss battles in Remnant 2, and this is also the case in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. If you want to avoid a boss fight and get a Profane Soul Stone for your trouble, here’s how to do it.

Recommended Videos

Before you get the Profane Soul Stone in Remnant 2 DLC

Always check behind waterfalls in any video game ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get the Profane Soul Stone in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, you need to get to the Infested Abyss. You can get to this zone from Ancient Canopy (the zone where you start in the DLC) by following the path to Walt (the first friendly NPC/Merchant in the area) and taking a detour to the right, just before the steep hill. On this path, there is a waterfall that you can jump through to find the entrance to the Infested Abyss.

How to get Profane Soul Stone in Remnant 2 DLC

Join the dark side. We have amulets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Profane Soul Stone in Remnant 2 DLC, choose to side with The Root instead of fighting it.

In the Infested Abyss, while you’re making your way down (near where you get the Crystal Staff), you will come across a creature enveloped in a Root Nexus, similar to the ones you destroyed throughout the zone.



When you talk to the creature, you get several prompts to initiate a boss fight. Always choose the non-violent option. The game will try to trick you by changing the dialogue choice order, so be careful which one you choose.

When you exhaust all possible options, you’ll get the final two dialogue choices:

I like power, I’ll submit.

I won’t submit to the Root. Ever. (starts the boss fight)

All followers get Amulets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick the first option. The Root tells you that you don’t yet understand the circumstances but gives you the Profane Soul Stone for being a willing participant.

What does the Profane Soul Stone do in Remnant 2 DLC?

An interesting Amulet for the Summoner Archetype. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Profane Soul Stone is a high-risk, high-reward Amulet that’s great for Summoners who like to live on the edge. The Amulet increases Summon Damage by a whopping 30 percent and Summon Movement Speed by 15. It also reduces your Damage Reduction by 10 percent per summon.

This means that while your Summoned creatures will absolutely demolish all enemies, you’ll be pretty vulnerable. Then again, if you keep your distance and avoid getting hit, you’re essentially getting an amazing boost for your pets.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more