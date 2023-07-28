How to unlock the Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2

The Summoner is one of the more intriguing Archetypes in Remnant 2, as you gain the ability to command an army of minions to do your fighting for you. Unfortunately, the Summoner is not easily unlocked and causes you to perform a series of steps before getting the chance to use it as an Archetype.

Like most of the in-game Archetypes, Summoner requires you to acquire an Engram, which is a specific item that can be found at Wallace’s shop in Ward 13. To acquire the Engram, you need to exchange another specific item and some other materials with Wallace. The Summoner requires players to find the Faded Grimoire, which is not the simplest item to locate in Remnant 2.

For more on how to find the Faded Grimoire and unlock the Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2, check out the guide below.

Unlocking the Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2

For starters, the Faded Grimoire is only available at a Blood Altar that is located in Yaesha. The altar is found directly near the Root Nexus and isn’t too difficult of a location to reach throughout your journey.

If you try and purchase anything from the Blood Altar, you will be stimied without Blood Moon Residues. This is the only currency the altar takes, and you need 15 of them to purchase the Faded Grimoire.

To start accumulating Blood Moon Residues, you will have to wait until Yaesha is in the state of the Blood Moon. You will know the world is in this state when the moon above has turned red instead of its normal white color. If you have traveled to Yaesha and there is no Blood Moon, then you can’t wait for it to appear. Instead, you simply have to keep traveling to and from Yaesha until you get a Blood Moon when you arrive.

Once you visit Yaesha during a Blood Moon, start walking around to find purple wisps floating around in the air. You need to shoot down the wisps to receive a single Blood Moon Residue. Find and shoot down 15 of the wisps to acquire 15 Blood Moon Residues, and then return to the Blood Altar near the Root Nexus. Interact with it and exchange your residues for the Faded Grimoire item.

With the grimoire in your possession, go back to Ward 13, talk to Wallace, and exchange the Faded Grimoire for the item that allows you to use the Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2. You can now go to the Archetype screen and equip the Summoner as your primary or secondary Archetype.

