Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC: Should you submit to the Root or fight the statue?

When you venture into the Infested Abyss of Remnant 2: Forgotten Kingdom DLC, you will eventually find the Root Statue, which gives you the option to submit to it or fight it. Like other choices in the game, each option offers a different reward, and there’s a better choice.

Should you fight or submit to the Root Statue in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom?

The Profane Soul Stone is a great amulet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Infested Abyss of Remnant 2, you should submit to the Root. This will not only let you skip the fight, which is as challenging as any boss fight in the game, but it also awards you the Profane Soul Stone amulet, a powerful item for Summoners and Handlers. It boosts your Summons’ damage and movement speed while also reducing the damage you take per active Summon. If you choose to fight instead, you’ll engage in a tough battle and receive the rather underwhelming Near-Sighted mutator, which provides a base 10-percent damage boost to enemies within seven meters and can only be equipped to guns.

Both items are situational, but the Profane Soul Stone offers better overall stat boosts and has a higher impact when its conditions are met. If you’re a Summoner, this item alone can provide a 30-percent damage reduction if you have all three minions summoned at once. For a Handler, while you’ll only receive a 10-percent boost, the extra damage for your dog is very welcome as it allows it to take out enemies faster on its own.

Near-Sighted may have its uses with low-falloff range guns like the Enigma. Most of the time you’ll want to attack enemies from ranges much greater than seven meters, which is why Near-Sighted isn’t that effective and is more complicated to trigger. Even at +10, granting a 20-percent damage boost, you still need to be within seven meters of an enemy to make it effective, which can be a deadly range against most monsters.

Profane Soul Stone amulet description

Increases Summons Damage by 30 percent and Summon Movement Speed by 15. Reduces total Damage Reduction by 10 percent per active Summon.

Near-Sighted mutator description

Increases Ranged Damage of this weapon by 10 percent to enemies within 7m. Level 10: Increases Ranged Critical Chance of this weapon by 10 percent to enemies within 7m.

