SI 2021 to take place in Paris in May, Brazilian teams’ attendance in peril due to travel restrictions

The Six Invitational is in jeopardy again.

The Six Invitational 2021 will be held in Paris from May 11 to 23, Ubisoft announced today.

Travel restrictions put in place between France and Brazil, however, are endangering the attendance of the Brazilian teams that have qualified for the Rainbow Six Siege event. France put new restrictions in place on April 13.

The Six Invitational 2021 has already been postponed once and travel restrictions were the culprit.

If the restrictions remain in place, six of the 20 invited teams wouldn’t be able to attend. FaZe Clan, MIBR, FURIA, Ninjas In Pyjamas, Team oNe eSports, and Team Liquid would all be denied a shot at raising the hammer, the trophy—modeled after Sledge’s iconic in-game hammer—given to the SI victor.

LATAM and Brazilian teams in particular have a long history of success in R6. Liquid’s squad boasts a Pro League Finals victory and NiP were a scant few rounds away from taking home the SI 2020 crown.

The Six Invitational is the biggest event in the Rainbow Six Siege competitive circuit. It crowns a world champion every year and is also used as a celebration of the community. Normally, the Invitational is held in Montreal. It was moved to Paris due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAN events have already made their way back to Rainbow Six. The NAL is on LAN this season and NA has had a number of regional tournaments at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas.