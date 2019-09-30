R6USN casters to replace Parker “Interro” Mackay for the remainder of Rainbow Six Pro League season

Broadcaster Ghassan “Milosh” Finge revealed on-stream today that United States Nationals broadcast talents Samuel “Stoax” Stewart, John “BLU” Mullen, and Loviel “Velly” Cardwell will fill in for Parker “Interro” Mackay throughout the rest of the Rainbow Six Pro League.

Interro, a well-liked Rainbow Six Siege Pro League broadcaster, announced last week that he isn’t returning to the desk for the second half of season 10. This came after fans noticed Milosh and Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley working double shifts on the desk. While Interro assured fans and peers that his health concerns aren’t life-threatening, he’s still being held from traveling by his medical team.

With Interro off of the desk, fans wondered who would fill in for the legendary voice. And now, they know that they’ll be hearing some familiar voices in the upcoming matchdays. Stoax, BLU, and Velly have been casting the R6USN tournament since April and have garnered a following. While fans are keen on giving Velly a bit of a hard time, there’s no denying that these broadcasters gel well together and have a fair amount of charm on the desk.

Milosh’s on-stream reveal seemed a bit unofficial, but it was the real deal. Stoax confirmed his spot on the desk through Twitter a few minutes after Milosh let the news slip.

Velly and BLU have yet to comment on their involvement in the Pro League, but it’s safe to assume that they’ll be involved in desk duty in some capacity. The Rainbow Six Siege Pro League season 10 is ramping up to the closing matchdays and having fresh voices will be a nice change.

The Pro League continues tonight with the North American matchday 10. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.