R6 commentator Inferno to miss rest of R6 Pro League season 10

Since the return of the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League, Parker “Interro” Mackay has been noticeably absent from the desk.

Today, the trusted broadcast personality revealed that he would not be returning to the desk for in season 10 of the Pro League, citing health concerns. But he remains hopeful he will be able to return for the season 10 Japan Finals in November.

Parker Mackay on Twitter Due to recent health complications I won’t be returning to cast Pro League Season X. My doctors are not comfortable with me travelling overseas and have recommended I remain in Canada for now. If all goes well over the next month I can still make it to Japan for the PL Finals.

Interro went on to say that his health woes aren’t too serious, but they may require some lifestyle adjustments. In the meantime, the broadcaster has asked for privacy regarding his health but he will go into a bit more detail on his stream sometime next week. There has been no shortage of support thrown Interro’s way, with pro players, fellow broadcasters, and analysts providing well-wishes and some healthy banter.

supr on Twitter @InterroTalks Sorry to hear this Parker. Feel better. I’m here for you if you ever need someone to roast you.

Season 10 has just gotten back into full swing and it already feels a bit odd without Interro’s voice calling out plays. With the well-liked Interro absent from the desk, fans can still look forward to the commentary of Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley, Devin “mzo” Becker, and Ghassan “Milosh” Finge on a regular basis.

There’s been no word on who will fill in for Interro while he recovers. It could be that one broadcaster may have to pull double-duty, like Milosh did earlier this week. The R6 commenting community is rich with talent and we could be seeing Robert Flynn return or even get the fresh voice of Taylor “Redeemer” Mayeur on the desk in a larger role. There will likely be more information available this coming week as more details get ironed out by ESL.

Season 10 of the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League returned this past Monday and continues on with the North American division’s matchday nine tonight at 7pm CT. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.