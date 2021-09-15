No charges filed against Invictus R6 coach GiG after police investigation

No criminal charges were filed against Invictus Gaming Rainbow Six Siege coach Ellis “GiG” Hindle following an investigation into an alleged assault toward his ex-girlfriend, according to a statement from the Greater Manchester Police shared by both Hindle and SiegeGG.

Dot Esports first reported that Hindle was arrested on suspicion of assault on June 11 after his ex-girlfriend made a statement on Twitter accusing him of assault and filed a report with the Greater Manchester Police in April. The Sept. 11 statement made by the GMP says that “the male arrested is no longer on police bail and has been released with no further action,” according to SiegeGG.

In April, Hindle provided his own statement after his ex-girlfriend made the allegations public, in which he said he had “proof none of this is true” and reiterated that statement with a tweet in June that said “you’ve only seen one side.” After receiving the latest GMP statement, he posted another update today in which he added “[the GMP] didn’t find anything in the evidence which aligned with what she was saying” and said he’s free to “move forward … with no charges.”

UPDATE – My Personal Situation pic.twitter.com/wvGUilbvnZ — GiG | iG (@Kid_Giggy) September 15, 2021

During this investigation, Hindle has remained under contract with Invictus Gaming but did not travel with the Siege team to Mexico for the Six Mexico Major, where they finished third in their group.