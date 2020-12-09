PUBG Corporation is introducing Haven, an industrial island map located in the Rust Belt of America, in Patch 10.1.

The new season map, which will only be available for the duration of season 10, is built for 32 players. It includes a duo mode and one-man duo and has a shorter length than most other maps.

Along with Haven, ranked season 10 is coming to the game with matches reworked to improve the player experience and reduce fatigue. The overall pace of gaining and losing RP has been greatly increased, reducing the grind.

PUBG Corp. also made changes to the matchmaking system, new rewards, skins, quality of life changes, and, of course, bug fixes.

New map: Haven

Here, players will take each other on in the dense, urban streets and rooftops but this haven is anything but safe

Players will be faced with a new threat during their matches, an enemy faction working against them. This faction, named Pillar, is heavily armed and is none too happy about you being on their turf

You’ll have to avoid the Pillar Scout Helicopter attempting to track and spot survivors from the sky. Those unlucky enough to be caught by its spotlight will need to move quickly to avoid the Pillar Tactical Truck as it closes in and attempts to quickly eliminate its target with bullets and fire

Finally, players will have to deal with Pillar Guards and Commanders. These soldiers are heavily armored, but those who manage to take them down can find powerful gear in the caches they guard

Haven is a dense, 1×1 urban map and supports up to 32 players at a time in duos or one-man duos.

The districts of Haven

Carbon Steelworks

At the center of Haven, we find a massive mill- the Carbon Steelworks Complex. Explore it’s fiery depths to secure precious loot, or use your parkour skills to explore the rooftop! This location offers gunplay at all ranges, but be sure to check those dark corners

Coal Yards

An industrial wasteland: traverse material piles, climb cranes, and make sure you aren’t too noticeable under the fluorescent lights. The Coal Yards are a sniper’s paradise

Industrial Zone

To the North, players will explore the Industrial Zone. Comprised of factories, chemical manufacturers, and storage facilities, players must navigate long-range encounters in the field, and brutal closed quarter combat indoors

Residential Zone

Explore the heart of Haven- the Residential Zone. Fight to the very top of our high-rise apartments, and use the tactical parachute to float down to the crowded streets below, and be careful- the Pillar Tactical patrols Main Street

Overpass

Running through the center of Haven, the Overpass serves 2 functions. If you go under- you are shielded from the Scout Helicopter, but will encounter other players. If over- you are most likely alone, but a sitting target for the Scout! Choose wisely

Docks

To the West, the well-lit docks provide generous cover, and traversal opportunities for players to take advantage of! And players who don’t mind a high risk/reward gameplay can use the old barges as a shortcut

Seasonal match

Haven is a Seasonal Map only available for the duration of Season 10.

Haven is only available during Season 10

TPP and FPP

32 players each match

No normal bots in the map acting as players or included in the player count

Duo Mode only, including one-man duo

Match length is shorter than other maps. You’ll earn around 70 percent of the BP compared to a full-length match on another map

You can work towards Mastery, Survivor Pass, and BattleStat progress in Haven but your stats aren’t recorded in the Career tab.

Pillar guards and commanders

Beware of the Pillar, an enemy faction offering an entirely new gameplay element not seen in existing Battlegrounds. Guards and Commanders are distinct looking opposition which protects certain areas of the map, working as an additional factor you have to contend with while fighting against other players to claim the Chicken Dinner.

Members of Pillar protect their respective areas and attack players on sight

Pillar Guards hold basic equipment while Pillar Commanders hold top-tier equipment

Once attacked, they send backup requests to Pillar Scout Helicopters which can then, in turn, alert the Pillar Tactical

Spawns only in Haven

Pillar supply cache

The Pillar Supply Cache replaces Care Packages, and require cache keys to be looted

Players can gain cache keys from defeating Pillar Commanders

Once the cache is opened, all players can approach the cache and loot it

Spawns only in Haven

Pillar Scout Helicopter

This helicopter roams the skies of Haven, detecting players hiding in open spaces

A spotlight is shone directly on detected players and their position is relayed directly to Pillar Tactical. Pillar Tactical then move out towards the highlighted players to launch their assault

Spawns only in Haven

Pilar Tactical

This scary piece of equipment roams around Haven and attacks players on sight. The Pillar Tactical cannot be destroyed, so if you run into one, don’t try to fight it – just run away! This big beast even shoots firebombs to attack players hiding behind cover in front of it

Pillar Tactical communicates with other members of Pillar, responding to calls for backup and joining in engagements.

Spawns only in Haven

Emergency Parachute

Image via PUBG Corporation

Emergency Parachutes can be found around Haven and used to quickly descend from high places and prevent fall damage. Don’t forget to deploy the parachute when making that daring rooftop escape, because they won’t deploy by themselves

This is a single-use item that fills the belt slot of your inventory.

Spawns only in Haven

Survivor Pass season 10: Breakthrough

Survivor Pass: Breakthrough has all the gear you need to take on the mean streets of Haven. Featuring cool new looks based on lore characters and even the new enemy faction, you’ll have plenty of great rewards to unlock as you fight your way through all 100 levels of the pass. Breakthrough lasts about 3 months, so get started early and claim all your awesome new rewards

Survivor Pass: Breakthrough begins Dec. 16, 2020, upon completion of live server maintenance

The pass ends on March 24 at 8pm CT and you’ll have until maintenance on March 31 to claim any pass rewards

Kill missions will only be completed when you get a kill during the match, not just from assisting with a kill credited to another player

Accumulated kills or assists achieved during a match will be reflected in the kill or assist missions.

Mission types

Survivor Pass: Breakthrough provides the following types of missions:

Daily missions

Weekly missions

Season missions: There are two types of Season missions for different weapon types SR missions SG missions

Challenge missions: These missions can be completed by exploring every corner of the map

Ranked season 10

Season 9 Ranked rewards will be delivered upon login. For details on these rewards, please refer to the End of Season 9 Ranked and Rewards Announcement.

As usual, players will need to complete five placement matches at the start of the new season Players will receive an initial rank for the season upon completion of their placement matches Performance in these placement matches, as well as the final rank in the previous season, will be used to determine an initial rank at the end of placements

The Season 9 Leaderboards will be finalized Following the Live Server maintenance, the Season 9 leaderboards will be updated to the final version



Ranked mode updates

The method used to calculate RP changes for Ranked matches has been reworked to improve the player experience and reduce fatigue. The overall pace of gaining/losing RP has been greatly increased to reduce grind and based on performance compared to the player’s current Rank Players should now be able to more accurately predict how many games they would need to win or lose in a row in order to reach a given Rank

Additional Team Kill Penalties Team killing in ranked will now also result in a matchmaking delay penalty

Added Erangel Ferry The Erangel Ferry currently in Normal matches will be added to Ranked and Esports modes



Ranked season 10 rewards

The following rewards will be available based on the players’ rank at the end of Ranked Season 10. Emblems Season 10 Ranked Mirado Season 10 Ranked Parachute

We will keep you updated with details through additional announcements, including the Ranked Season 10 End and Rewards announcement as we get deeper into Season 10

Matchmaking changes

PUBG has several different game modes and two perspectives, this means there are lots of queues that need to be filled with players. Unfortunately, this can cause players to be spread too thin in some regions and cause lengthy matchmaking times and an otherwise poor experience.

Since the induction of Solo Ranked mode, the developers have been heavily monitoring the health of Ranked matchmaking queues specifically in each region and have decided to make some changes which they believe will have a positive impact on the overall health of Ranked long-term

The following queues will be available for Season 10:

AS

FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Solo/Squad

KRJP

FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad

TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Solo/Squad

SEA

FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

EU

FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Solo/Squad

TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

RU

FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad

NA

FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

TPP: Solo/Squad

SA

FPP: Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

TPP: Solo/Squad

OC

FPP: Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad

Gameplay

Spectate your Victory Pose in FPP

You can now switch to TPP after winning an FPP match to better celebrate your win

Before, it was difficult to see your victory pose and awesome skins when winning a game in FPP

Now, after winning a game in FPP, use the Toggle Perspective key (V) to switch to TPP and celebrate your victory

Boost Heal animation improvements

To better visualize the effects of boosts, the Heal icon animation speed now changes between four-speed intervals based on your boost level,

A quick reminder of the 4 boost levels and their effects: Level 1: Heal one HP every eight seconds Level 2: Heal two HP every eight seconds Level 3: Heal three HP every eight seconds and adds a 2.5 percent character speed boost Level 4: Heal four HP every eight seconds and adds a five percent character speed boost



Mastery medals

New Mastery medals are now available.

Previous weapon mastery medals felt to us a bit underwhelming and difficult to show off to other players, so we’ve made revamped the mastery medals to make them more feel more worthwhile to work towards and show off to your squad.

You can earn Mastery medals when meeting specific conditions during games, so put on your try-hard pants and rack up some achievements.

View Mastery medals in Career – Medals

There are Combat, Survival, and Commemoration medals

15 medals are available to earn

Earned Mastery Medals can be upgraded to a new look after fulfilling specific conditions

You can only earn medals in Normal and Ranked matches There are medals you can continue to earn in a single match by meeting the conditions and medals you can only earn once per match

The Match Results screen has been updated to include medals earned by you and your teammates

Existing Weapon Mastery medals will be removed and their details will also be deleted from the match results

Emotes in the lobby

Players can now use Emotes in the out-game lobby to show off to their friends

Open the emote wheel with the assigned hotkey, or Emote shortcut. The selected emote plays until the wheel disappears You can cancel the activated Emote by clicking RMB

Available in lobbies for Normal and Training Mode. Not available in Ranked

Customize – costume preset

Introducing the Costume Preset feature. Dress up for the map you’re playing before jumping into the match.

Save character skin presets in the Lobby – Customize menu

Players can use up to 5 preset slots

One free with four available from Survival Pass rewards or purchasable from the Store

Players can trigger Costume Preset while in the starting area before a game starts Once a game starts, the costume preset is blocked

After getting into a match, players can select a preset by opening the inventory and choosing a preset slot at the bottom You may not see the visual change immediately



UI/UX

Skin Preview Improvements Added functionality to wear/take off skins during previews.

Checkout UI has been improved (Steam only) The amount of G-coin players own is displayed in the checkout modal that appears when making a purchase Streamlined the purchase flow so players can buy G-Coin right away when they don’t have enough G-Coin Players can decide how much G-Coin they need and buy it immediately

Made changes to more easily identify BP and G-Coin icons from each other

Customize menu has been improved Changed the background for the Customize menu Added a tooltip for Emote tab Added Motor Glider and Aquarail filters to Customize – Vehicle – Others menu

Improved functionality to skip intro videos upon launch Players are prompted to hold a button to skip the intro after pressing any key while the video is playing

Improved the visual consistency of certain tabs

Custom Match waiting room UI improvements have been made.

Quality of live improvements

System menu improvement

Opening the System Menu while in-game now shows lots of useful much more information.

Normal Matches

Along with the existing system menu, teammates list and their voice chat settings and mission list are shown

In Solo mode, only the mission list is displayed

Ranked Mode

Along with the existing system menu, teammates list, their Kill/Assist and voice chat settings, and Survivor Pass mission list are shown.

Teammates’ Kill/Assist are displayed in Ranked Mode only

Arcade – TDM

Up to 10 team members and their voice chat settings are shown along with the Survivor Pass mission list

Custom Matches

You can view a list of up to 10 teammates

The previous Team Management menu was removed, as you can now view the information immediately in the System Menu

On-Screen Key

On-screen key guide improvement

Added an option to display more advanced key commands, rather than only covering the basics

In Settings – Gameplay – Onscreen Key Guide, players can choose between the basic Key Guide and advanced Key Guide Basic – Display basic key commands for novice players who are new to FPS games, including PUBG Advanced – Display advanced key commands for players who have played FPS but are not familiar with PUBG



Sound

UI sounds in the lobby have been improved

Sanhok

The developers have made changes to Sanhok’s weather, reducing overall brightness and re-balancing the color palette, alongside improving interiors

Team deathmatch

This new feature allows you to customize spawn kits in Team Deathmatch Each weapon can be customized using the “Customize Kit” button on the Spawn Kit settings page or the score page. Store up to five Customized Spawn Kits Select a Spawn Kit on the scoreboard The categories for the Spawn Kit are SG / SMG / AR / DMR / SR / ETC If you choose not to use customized Spawn Kits, the following are provided by default: M416 / Beryl / M24 / SLR / Vector



Performance

Hitching while players are in starting plane has been reduced with UI optimization

Skin and items

2020 Christmas skins sets – 7 set items, 23 individual items (Sales period: 2020-12-16 Live server maintenance, 2021-01-13 Live server maintenance)

2021 New Years Skin – 8 set items, 29 individual items (Sales period: 2020-12-30 Live server maintenance ~ 2021-02-24 Live server maintenance)

Image via PUBG Corporation

G-COIN Value Pack – 1 set item with G-Coin

17SHOU’S BUNDLE – one set item, three individual items

Multiple Preset Slot Coupon (30 Days)

Bug fixes