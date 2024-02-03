Category:
What is the shrine in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3? Answered

"If you thought that was terrifying, just wait until you see the real thing."
CatNap kneeling before the Prototype at the end of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you learn the story about CatNap and his shrine, you begin to question who the victims of Poppy Playtime truly are. Here’s everything there is to know about the shrine in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3: Where to find the shrine and what it means

CatNap worshipping the Prototype at the shrine outside the Play House in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3
Is the Prototype something to believe in? Screenshot by Dot Esports

CatNap’s makeshift shrine is presumably used to call upon a higher power—the Prototype. His posture appears to be offering himself while praying, asking for his course of action while the protagonist moves toward the Play House.

CatNap and his shrine are spotted inside the Restricted Area, right before you enter the back door of the Play House. He stands on an inaccessible path, just off to the left-hand side. CatNap disappears as you drop down and onto the metal platform below. But what does the shrine mean?

Ollie explains that the CatNap created the shrine to worship the Prototype. It is not confirmed if the shrine was made before or after the Hour of Joy incident. He believed he owed the Prototype his life and therefore dedicated his days to the Prototype’s primary goal to escape the Playcare. He believed the Hour of Joy saved the Orphanage and the children with the murder of all Bigger Bodies Initiative staff.

Kissy Missy in The Hour of Joy tape for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3
The Hour of Joy VHS tape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The tapes in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 and the ARG leading up to the latest chapter’s release revealed CatNap’s backstory. CatNap (aka Experiment 1188) was originally an orphan called Theodore Grambell, who lived in the Home Sweet Home Orphanage. His “imaginary friend” (the Prototype) influenced him to unlock a maintenance door, presumably to release the orphans and experiments from the Orphanage, but the escape attempt resulted in his electrocution.

Due to his injuries, Theo was transformed into CatNap, tasked to keep the orphans trapped inside the Home Sweet Home Orphanage. Using his red smoke to put the children to sleep, the Bigger Bodies Initiative could easily test the children without any incidents.

While Theo’s transformation meant losing his humanity, his belief in the Prototype grew stronger. It is later shown in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 that the other Smiling Critters members (including DogDay) were killed by CatNap for disobedience and referred to as “heretics.” But the Prototype’s influence cannot possibly reach CatNap’s prayers at the shrine, for the Prototype wasn’t imaginary like the low-level Bigger Bodies Initiative staff believed.

Instead, CatNap simply viewed the Prototype as a god and would take down anyone who didn’t believe the same as him.

