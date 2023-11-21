Why does Pokémon hold Eevee Day on Nov. 21?

If you’re a Pokémon fan who has arrived here, then we expect it’s November and you’re starting to see Eevee everywhere. Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Like Mario and Star Wars, Eevee has its own unofficial holiday, which lands on Nov. 21, and around this time Pokémon games and media fully embrace the evolution Pokémon to the point you can’t miss them if you tried.

Being Eevee, this isn’t such a bad thing. Who doesn’t love the expansive line of evolutions you can get just by starting with this Normal-type Pokémon? To give you a better idea of what is going on, here’s everything to know about Eevee Day.

Why is Pokémon Eevee Day on Nov. 21?

Ultimately, Nov. 21 is Eevee Day to celebrate this popular Pokémon because the day was certified by the Japan Anniversary Association on Nov. 21, 2018, and has been recognized ever since.

This date was chosen because the numbers 1, 1, 2, and 1 in succession sound similar to the Japanese name for Eevee. Other than the name, there’s no good reason as to why this day exists. It’s simply a campaign to sell more merchandise and feature one of Pokémon fans’ favorites in various advertising campaigns and events.

What that means for Pokémon fans now is during this time of the year, you should expect to see Eevee promotions showing up across all of the current games and other media.

Who needs a reason to celebrate Eevee though, right? While the evolution Pokémon was a part of the original 151, things didn’t kick into overdrive for them until Pokémon Gold and Silver. When these games launched Eevee took a more prominent position and featured in parties across the Johto region and things continued to grow from there.

Before you knew it, Eevee and its evolution were featured everywhere, most notably as the players starting Pokémon in the GameCube titles Colleseum, strategically released on Eevee Day, and XD Gale of Darkness. Later it would go on to feature as the starter Pokémon in Let’s Go! Eevee.

There is no touching story about how this Pokémon achieved something great to land its own day, but there’s nothing wrong with that. The more Eevee merch the better, I say.