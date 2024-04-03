Where to find Unrivaled Meganium Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Meganium Tera Raids will be making a limited-time appearance in the Paldea region, and it could be another difficult battle.

The seven-star Meganium Tera Raids will first appear starting Thursday, April 4 at 7pm CT to Sunday, April 7 at 6:59pm CT, and again from Thursday, April 11 at 7pm CT to Sunday, April 14 at 6:59pm CT. For this event, Meganium will have the Psychic Tera Type, which is an interesting decision since it only has access to one damaging Psychic attack—Zen Headbutt. The only other Psychic-type moves in its move pool are Light Screen, Reflect, Rest, and Heal Pulse, so its offense should center more around Grass attacks.

If you’re up for the challenge, here’s everything you need to know about Meganium and its Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Meganium Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Find Unrivaled Meganium in those black crystal Tera Raids. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Meganium Tera Raids work the same way as previous Unrivaled events, so make sure you have seven-star Tera Raids unlocked and follow these steps to challenge the flower dino:

During the event period, connect to the internet and make sure your Poké Portal News is updated. This will trigger the Meganium Tera Raid to spawn somewhere in Paldea.

Open up your Paldea map and look for a black Tera Raid icon with the Psychic Tera Type symbol. Set that as your destination, and fly to the closest Pokémon Center or landmark.

Follow the orange flag on your minimap until you reach your destination.

Interact with the black crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Meganium’s silhouette. Challenge the raid on your own or with fellow trainers.

If you’re down for group raids, you may also find Meganium raids by using the Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the Poké Portal. Connecting with other players online requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

How to catch Meganium in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Meganium can be obtained in a few different ways in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet including via the Unrivaled event, The Indigo Disk DLC, Pokémon HOME, or through trades.

Currently, the Unrivaled Meganium from the Tera Raid event is the most valuable Meganium you can catch in the Gen IX games because it comes with the exclusive Mightiest Mark. The rare Mightiest Mark is reserved for seven-star raid bosses, so the Unrivaled event is your one opportunity to add to that special collection.

If you don’t care about marks, you can easily obtain Meganium in Scarlet and Violet if you have The Indigo Disk DLC. Wild Chikorita wander around the Coastal Biome in the Terarium after upgrading it, and all you need to do is catch one and evolve it twice to get Meganium.

If you don’t participate in the raid or have the DLC, you have two options. You can transfer a Meganium over via Pokémon HOME or have another trainer trade one. One way or another, you should be able to secure a Meganium eventually.

Can you catch more than one Meganium in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

The Tera Raid event limits each player to catching one Unrivaled Meganium per game. You can rechallenge the raid during the event period to earn more rewards, but it will not allow you to throw another Poké Ball once you’ve already caught the raid boss Meganium.

As mentioned, you may still obtain additional Meganium outside the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, but those will not have the Mightiest Mark. Likewise, if you breed the Unrivaled Meganium, it will not pass down the rare mark to its offspring.

What is the best Nature for Chikorita, Bayleef, and Meganium in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Chikorita, Bayleef, and Meganium have average stats, so they can be pretty flexible with their Nature depending on how you want to use them. That being said, if you want to take advantage of Meganium’s highest stats, Defense and Special Defense, go with a defensive Nature like Bold (+ Defense, – Attack) or Calm (+ Special Defense, – Attack).

While Meganium has the stats to be a mixed attacker, I’d be willing to give it a Nature that lowers its Attack like Bold or Calm since it has better special attack options in its move pool. For example, you can give Meganium a Bold nature to bulk it up and then have it dish out damage with special moves like Petal Dance and Leaf Storm. Bulkier Pokémon also benefit more from HP-draining moves like Giga Drain or Leech Seed to help them stay on the field longer. On top of this, the Defense increase from a Bold nature would also boost Body Press to give Meganium a physical coverage move to hit types like Ice and Steel for super-effective damage. A Calm nature would work similarly with a boost to its Special Defense instead of physical Defense, but Body Press won’t be as strong since its damage is calculated based on the user’s Defense.

If you’d rather maximize Meganium’s damage as much as possible, go with a Modest nature (+ Special Attack, – Attack) for full special offense. In this case, you’ll again want to equip the flower dinosaur with the strongest special Grass-type moves around—Petal Dance, Leaf Storm, Frenzy Plant, or Solar Beam. In all honesty, Meganium’s offensive capabilities are mediocre at best, and it will never be as threatening as other Grass Starters like Rillaboom or Serperior who both have Hidden Abilities to help them hit harder. Therefore, it might be better for Meganium to stick with defensive Natures while slowly chipping away at the opponent’s HP.

It’s quite difficult when a Pokémon has very average stats without a single one that soars above the rest, and that’s exactly why Meganium struggles to find its place among the other Starters with better stat distributions or Hidden Abilities. But at the very least, a defensive Nature can give it some staying power on the field.

