What time does the Unrivaled Meganium Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Meganium Tera Raids are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a limited time, continuing the trend of raid events focused on the Starters.

For this special seven-star Tera Raid event, Meganium will come with the Mightiest Mark and Psychic Tera Type. This makes it vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type attacks. Dark Pokémon will also be completely immune to its Psychic offense, so you may want to consider finding a counter with that typing for this raid. At first glance, Fire/Dark Pokémon like Incineroar and Chi-Yu seem like solid options based on their typing, but I’m eager to try a strong Bug-type Pokémon like Scizor. Whichever counter you try, you’ll need to take time to prep and train up your Pokémon to clear the raid.

As with the previous big Tera Raid events, Unrivaled Meganium won’t be around forever. Here’s when you can challenge and catch Meganium with the Mightiest Mark.

When is the Unrivaled Meganium Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The flower dino is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meganium will be making two appearances in April in case you miss one or want to rechallenge the raids for the rewards.

Unrivaled Meganium Tera Raids will appear for the first time in the Paldea region from Thursday, April 4 at 7pm CT until Sunday, April 7 at 6:59pm CT .

. They will reappear the following week from Thursday, April 11 at 7pm CT until Sunday, April 14 at 6:59pm CT.

This may not sound as tempting as the earlier Unrivaled Tera Raids since Meganium can already be obtained in Scarlet and Violet outside of this event. Ever since The Indigo Disk DLC was released, it’s been possible to catch all the Starters directly in Scarlet and Violet, including Meganium’s first pre-evolution, Chikorita.

That being said, there’s still good reason to challenge the Meganium raid. If you’ve been collecting all of the Unrivaled Pokémon with the Mightiest Mark, you’ll definitely want to add Unrivaled Meganium as well. On top of that, you can also take advantage of the five-star Blissey Tera Raids that will pop up during Meganium’s second appearance (April 11 to 14). Blissey raids are especially good for farming Exp. Candies and Tera Shards, so stock up on those useful items while you can. You could even use those items to train up and build the perfect counter to conquer the Unrivaled Meganium Tera Raids.

