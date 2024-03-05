Where to find Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Blastoise is finally being featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event as the Pokémon Day celebration continues.

Recommended Videos

From Tuesday, March 5 at 6pm CT to Tuesday, March 12 at 6:59pm CT, Blastoise will be making a splash throughout the Paldea region for a week of tough seven-star Tera Raids. This comes right smack in the middle between the Venusaur Tera Raid event and the return of the popular Charizard Tera Raids. Unrivaled Blastoise will have the Mightiest Mark and Steel Tera Type for this raid event, and you shouldn’t expect it to be an easy fight.

Here’s everything you need to know about Blastoise and its Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Blastoise and its fellow Gen I Starters will be Tera Raid bosses for a limited time. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raids are quite simple to track down after you unlock seven-star raids. If you have seven-star raids unlocked, follow these next steps to find Unrivaled Blastoise:

During the event period, connect to the internet and make sure you have the latest news updated in the Poké Portal.

Open up your Paldea map and look for the black Tera Raid icon with the Steel Tera Type symbol. Select that as your destination and fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark.

Hop on Koraidon or Miraidon and follow the orange flag on the minimap until you reach your destination.

Interact with the black crystal Tera den to make sure it’s a seven-star raid with a silhouette of Blastoise.

You may also simply join an online raid hosted by another player by using the Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the Poké Portal. This requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

How to catch Blastoise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few different ways to obtain Blastoise including beating the Unrivaled Tera Raid, encountering its first pre-evolution in the wild, trading with a fellow trainer, or transferring one from another game.

If you’re specifically trying to get a Blastoise with the rare Mightiest Mark, the only way to get it is by defeating it first in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event. And as a seven-star raid, it will be a tough battle that requires preparation, fully trained Pokémon, and a solid strategy. Since we’re dealing with a Steel Tera Type Blastoise, your best bet is to hit it for super-effective damage with Ground, Fire, or Fighting-type moves.

Outside of the one-week Tera Raid event, you can catch a wild Squirtle and evolve it into Wartortle and then Blastoise as long as you have The Indigo Disk DLC. Wild Squirtle can be found wandering around the Terarium’s Canyon Biome in Blueberry Academy after upgrading the biomes, along with the other Starter Pokémon.

If you happen to miss the raid event and you don’t have the DLC, you can trade with another player for a Blastoise or transfer one over from another game via Pokémon HOME.

Can you catch more than one Blastoise in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Unfortunately, you may only catch one Unrivaled Blastoise during the Tera Raid. It is still possible to rechallenge the raid multiple times, but the game will not allow you to catch another Blastoise with the Mightiest Mark even if you successfully beat the raid again.

If you really love Blastoise and want more than one, you can always breed, catch, trade, or transfer more. However, those methods will not give you a Blastoise with the Mightiest Mark, as those are exclusive to the seven-star raid.

What is the best Nature for Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Blastoise and its two pre-evolutions, Squirtle and Wartortle, are well-rounded when it comes to their stats, but they are known more for their defenses. The turtles are also not fast by any means, so the best Natures are ones that boost their Defense or Special Defense and lower their Speed. This leaves us with Relaxed (+ Defense, – Speed) or Sassy (+ Special Defense, – Speed). Ideally, you should take advantage of one of these negative Speed Natures under Trick Room, where slower Pokémon get to move first. It also gives you the option to utilize Blastoise as a mixed attacker without having to choose between physical or special.

Blastoise’s 105 Special Defense is slightly higher than its Defense stat, so a Sassy nature gives you the most bang for your buck. This extra boost in Special Defense would bulk your Blastoise up to help it withstand super-effective hits from Electric-type attacks, which are often special moves rather than physical ones. The negative Speed nature also works well with Gyro Ball, which is stronger when the user is much slower than the target, and it’s perfect if your Blastoise has the Steel Tera Type like the one from the Unrivaled Tera Raid.

On the flip side, a Relaxed nature also works nicely for Blastoise since it has Iron Defense to boost its Defense stat even more. After setting up with Iron Defense, Blastoise can then use its buffed Defense to attack with Body Press, which calculates damage based on the user’s Defense stat rather than its Attack stat.

If you’d rather have a more offensive Blastoise, you can go the physical or special route since there’s only a two-point difference between its Attack and Special Attack stats. For a special Blastoise, go with a Modest nature (+ Special Attack, – Attack). For physical, go with a physical nature (+ Attack, – Special Attack). In either case, it’d be good to set up with Shell Smash to boost the turtle’s offensive stats and Speed by two stages each in exchange for lower defenses. If you’re able to get one Shell Smash off, Blastoise should be able to put out good damage with moves like Wave Crash and Hydro Pump, or even Water Spout if it hasn’t lost too much HP.