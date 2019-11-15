Where to Find the Hi-Tech Earbuds and access Audio Options in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield has a strange way for players to access audio settings, forcing you to go out of your way to track down an NPC to unlock the option.

By talking to an NPC in-game, you will receive the Hi-Tech Earbuds and, through them, unlock the options to change the volume of almost everything in-game, ranging from background music to Pokémon cries.

In order to find this NPC, follow these quick and easy steps and you will be on your way to fine-tuning your audio in style.

Step 1: Head to Motostoke Town

Head to Motostoke Town Step 2: Head towards the large gear elevator that takes you to the Town’s Arena. Stop just before you go up it and turn right.

Head towards the large gear elevator that takes you to the Town’s Arena. Stop just before you go up it and turn right. Step 3: Head towards the Yellow Record Store Building. You will see an old tubby man beside it. Talk to him and he will give you the item.

Once you have the item, that’s it. You can load up the Settings menu in the game’s main menu and scroll down to find all the Audio options you can now change.