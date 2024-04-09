When is Necrozma coming to Pokémon Go?

When a Legendary Pokémon debuts in Pokémon Go, Niantic likes to make a big deal about it. This is exactly what’ll happen when Necrozma finally debuts after years of being teased alongside Ultra Beasts.

Necrozma was initially teased for Pokémon Go when Niantic was hyping up a second wave of Ultra Beasts in November 2022. Since then, the Prism Pokémon has been notably absent, even as other big names from Gen VII like Solgaleo and Lunala appeared. It seems the wait for Necrozma to debut in Pokémon Go is finally coming to an end—though we could still be waiting a while for it to reach Ultra status.

When will Necrozma be added to Pokémon Go? Date and release information

A long shadow has been cast over Go Fest. Screenshot via Niantic

While we don’t have all the details about Necrozma’s upcoming Pokémon Go debut just yet, the initial teaser shared by Niantic hints the Pokémon will be added to the game during Go Fest 2024. This means players should be able to catch the Alolan Legendary in June during one of several Go Fest 2024 events.

Judging by previous Go Fest events, Necrozma should be added to Pokémon Go as a five-star raid boss during Go Fest 2024. This means it will first appear and be catchable at Go Fest Sendai from May 30 to June 2, Go Fest Madrid from June 14 to 16, and Go Fest New York from July 5 to 7. If not, it will likely make its global appearance at Go Fest 2024: Global on July 13 and 14.

Confirmation for Necrozma’s debut should be shared in the coming months as we get closer to Go Fest and Niantic is ready to drop details about what content will feature there. Just don’t expect its alternate fusion forms or Ultra Necrozma to make an appearance this year.

