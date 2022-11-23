Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?

Cosmoem is a strange little Pokémon. Known as the Protostar Pokémon, it evolves from Cosmog, better known as Nebby from Pokémon Sun and Moon. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that’s capable of evolving into two other legendaries: Solgaleo and Lunala, the two poster Pokémon in Sun and Moon. In the main series games, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo if leveled up in Sun, and it evolves into Lunala if leveled up in Moon.

In Pokémon Go, evolutions work a little differently. Since there aren’t two versions of the game, you’ll have to pay attention to the time of day at which you evolve Cosmoem and use your accrued Cosmog Candies to choose your favorite form. If you’re torn between picking Solgaleo and Lunala, we’ve compiled all of their differences and quirks here so you can make an informed choice.

Here’s everything you need to know about Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokémon Go.

Solgaleo and Lunala traits

Image via Niantic

In Pokémon Go, Solgaleo is a Psychic and Steel-type, while Lunala is a Psychic and Ghost-type. Both Pokémon have the exact same stats: their base stamina rate is 264, their base attack rate is 255, and their base defense rate is 191, making both of these Pokémon tanky, offensive powerhouses.

Where they differ is in their available moves. As you might expect, Solgaleo learns more Fire-type moves thanks to its association with the sun, while Lunala favors Psychic-type and Fairy-type moves that have to do with the night. Solgaleo can learn the fast attacks Fire Spin and Zen Headbutt as well as the charged attacks Flamethrower, Iron Head, Psychic Fangs, and Solar Beam. Lunala can learn the fast attacks Air Slash and Confusion and the charged attacks Future Sight, Moonblast, Psychic, and Shadow Ball.

If you’re looking for more diversity with moves, go for Solgaleo. Its available attacks encompass four different types: Fire, Psychic, Steel, and Grass. As a Steel-type, it’s immune to Poison damage, so if you’re often plagued by the likes of Poison-types, it’s an obvious choice. You can evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo by using 100 Cosmog Candies during the day.

Lunala is a better choice if you’re looking for a Pokémon that has fewer type weaknesses. It’s only weak to two types, Ghost and Dark, though both of them are quadruple weaknesses, so you’ll need to tread carefully. As a Ghost-type, it has complete immunity to Normal-type and Fighting-type moves; while it doesn’t have the total Poison immunity that Solgaleo has, it does have a resistance to Poison-type moves. Its own moves are less diverse in type, but because more of them match its own type combination, it will more frequently receive STAB.

In the end, your choice will come down to personal preference. If you want a sturdier Pokémon that can dish out powerful attacks, go for Lunala. If you’d rather have total immunity to Poison and a wide variety of move types to choose from, Solgaleo is a better choice.